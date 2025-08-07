Mobsters marked the original 11 names on Nevada’s ‘Black Book’

Nevada lawmakers wanted to remove mobsters from the state’s casinos in the 1960s to begin an era of corporate ownership so organized crime populated the first ‘Black Book.’

Alleged mobster (Anthony) Tony "The Ant" Spilotro is shown as he is taken into custody in Las Vegas on Oct. 11, 1987. (Scott Henry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anthony "the Ant" Spilotro at his racketeering trial in Las Vegas in 1986. (Scott Henry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Actor Robert Conrad, left, talks with host Frank Rosenthal during an appearance on "The Frank Rosenthal Show" filmed at the Stardust Hotel Aug. 22, 1977. (Courtesy of Boyd Gaming Corp.)

Las Vegas casino operator Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, left, waits as his attorney Oscar Goodman looks over an information board that contains Rosenthal's gaming history before the start of a hearing before the Nevada Gaming Commission in Carson City, Nev., in 1988. The commission ruled against Rosenthal placing him on the Nevada Gaming Commission's List of Excluded Persons, better known as the Black Book, which makes it illegal for the casino operator to step foot in a Nevada casino. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Frank Lawrence "Lefty" Rosenthal was a professional sports bettor, former Las Vegas casino executive, and organized crime associate. Martin Scorsese's film Casino is based on his career in Las Vegas. (File Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Casino executive Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, left, takes with attorney Oscar Goodman in 1975. Goodman later became the mayor Las Vegas. (Vegas PBS Archives)

Casino executive Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, right, with his wife Geri Rosenthal in their Las Vegas home in this photograph from the 1970s. (Rosenthal family photo courtesy of Jeff Green)

Seated on a couch in the Las Vegas home of casino executive Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, from left, Rosenthal's daughter Robin Marmour, reputed mobster Anthony "Tony the Ant" Spilotro with his wife Nancy Spilotro, Rosenthal's wife Geri Rosenthal, an unnamed woman and reputed mobster Paul "The Indian" Schiro are shown in this photograph from the 1970s. (Rosenthal family photo courtesy of Jeff Green)

Las Vegas casino operator Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, left, looks over paperwork with attorney Harry Claiborne, center, and attorney Oscar Goodman in this undated Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joe Pesci stars as Nicky Santoro, Ace's hot-tempered best friend who brings his streetwise muscle to Ace's Las Vegas operation and eventually betrays him. (Universal City Studios, Inc.)

Tony Spilotro is seen in a 1978 edition of the Black Book at the Mob Museum in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Civella with Oscar Goodman at the Oscar's party at the Desert Inn Country Club. Carl "Cork" Civella (January 28, 1910 – October 2, 1994) was the leader of the Kansas City crime family following the death of his brother, long-time crime boss Nicholas Civella, after heading day-to-day operations during the mid-1970s. Carl's reign as Kansas city boss was brief. In 1984, he and his son, Anthony Civella, were convicted of skimming operations in Las Vegas casinos throughout the 1970s. Carl was sentenced to 10-to-20 years in prison, with another 10 years added on an unrelated charge.On October 2, 1994, Carl Civella died in prison of pneumonia. (Wayne Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Herbert "Fat Herbie" Blitzstein was a loanshark, bookmaker, racketeer and lieutenant to Tony "The Ant" Spilotro and the Chicago Outfit in Las Vegas, Nevada. Herb on the Right Dena Harte center, Left unknown. (File Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sam Giancana, a reputed leader in the Chicago crime syndicate was found shot to death in his Oak Park, Illinois, home on June 19, 1975. This is a 1965 file photo. (AP Photo)

One of the reasons the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s List of Excluded Persons — the state’s so-called “Black Book” — came into existence is that Nevada regulators wanted to kick out mob influence and encourage corporate ownership of casinos.

While you’ll hear many long-time Las Vegans decry the end of the mob era and complain about how corporate giants have ruined the enjoyment of casinos for the average customer, lawmakers in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s viewed the presence of gangsters to be detrimental to Nevada’s reputation.

There are 37 names in today’s “Black Book.” But originally, there were 11 names, all believed to be associated with organized crime in cities across the United States. Nevada regulators have tried to keep the number manageable because it’s the responsibility of the casinos to prevent people on the list from entering their businesses.

Usually, the only way persons’ names are removed from the list is if they die. That means the Gaming Control Board staff must keep up with the whereabouts of people on the list and every year or so remove the names of those who have passed away.

Regulators usually don’t act on a removal until they have a verified death certificate, which aren’t always easy to obtain on people who have moved to foreign countries.

That means dozens of people with a notorious past have been stricken from the list over the years, including all the mobsters who were named in that first class of inductees on June 13, 1960.

After that first list of 11 was established, the Gaming Control Board didn’t nominate anyone to it for five years. But throughout the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, others linked to organized crime were added, including Frank Larry “Lefty” Rosenthal, inducted Nov. 30, 1988, and removed Jan. 27, 2009.

Rosenthal’s story was fictionalized in the 1995 Martin Scorsese film “Casino” as Sam “Ace” Rothstein, portrayed by Robert De Niro.

‘Tangiers Casino’

While “Casino” was fiction based on fact — the subject Tangiers Casino on the Strip was a portrayal of the real-life Stardust where Rosenthal was an unlicensed behind-the-scenes operator — how the mob skimmed and scammed Las Vegas has been clearly documented by author and screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi in his multiple writings about mob life.

Rosenthal and his best friend and associate Anthony Joseph “Tony the Ant” Spilotro, inducted Dec. 2, 1978, and removed Oct. 21, 1986, are probably the most famous mobsters who have been on the list.

In “Casino,” the Spilotro character was portrayed by Joe Pesci as Nicky Santoro. Spilotro was a Chicago mob enforcer in Las Vegas whose badly beaten body was found in an Indiana cornfield in 1986, which also was dramatized in “Casino.”

Spilotro was defended in court by Las Vegas attorney and former Mayor Oscar Goodman, a Black Book critic who portrayed himself in “Casino.”

Other mobsters

Other mob associates have found their way into the List of Excluded Persons. They include:

Sam Giancana, one of the original 11 nominees, was inducted June 13, 1960, and removed Dec. 19, 1975. The Chicago mob boss had CIA ties and gained control of many Las Vegas casinos in the 1950s and 1960s. Skimming at the Sands, Riviera and Desert Inn generated $2 billion a year for the mob, according to the FBI. He also was linked to the 1960 presidential election of John F. Kennedy and to a 1963 CIA plot to assassinate Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

Herbert “Fat Herbie” Blitzstein was inducted Jan. 7, 1997, and removed May 22, 1997. A lieutenant to Spilotro, Blitzstein was found dead in his Las Vegas home in January 1997 from a gunshot wound to the base of his skull that some believed to be an organized crime hit. Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, who was murdered in 2022, wrote frequently about Blitzstein throughout his career.

Carl James Civella was inducted June 13, 1960, and removed Dec. 19, 1996, and Nicholas Civella was inducted June 13, 1960, and removed April 18, 1983. The two brothers were part of the original 11 inductees and were Kansas City, Missouri, mob bosses convicted of skimming and hiding ownership interests in the Tropicana.

Murray Lewellyn Humphreys was inducted June 13, 1960 and removed Jan. 23, 1975, another of the original 11. He worked with Giancana and was an alleged lieutenant of Chicago mobster Al Capone.

Michael Coppola was inducted June 13, 1960, and removed Jan. 13, 1975, an original 11 who was a New York mob enforcer involved in drug trafficking and who moved to Miami.

Louis Tom Dragna was inducted June 13, 1960, and removed May 22, 2014, an original 11 who Nevada gaming commissioners said “was considered to be the boss of the Los Angeles organized crime family with an arrest record dating back to 1946.”

Las Vegas has never been the same since the end of the mob era and the arrival of corporate ownership. It’s probably best described by “Ace” Rothstein’s closing monologue in “Casino.”

“The town will never be the same,” De Niro’s “Casino” character says. “After the Tangiers, the big corporations took it all over. Today, it looks like Disneyland. And while the kids play cardboard pirates, Mommy and Daddy drop the house payments and Junior’s college money on the poker slots.”

