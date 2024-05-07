Mohegan Tribe to end management of Las Vegas casino

Noted as the first tribal enterprise to manage a commercial casino in Nevada, the Mohegan group will turn over management to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Exact A’s ballpark location in air; Bally’s open to partnering on new resort

Durango expansion could start by yearend, parent company says

The pool at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Mohegan Indian Tribe will end its casino management role at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas by the end of the year.

The tribe and Virgin Hotels on Tuesday jointly announced the transition to Virgin, subject to regulatory approvals.

The 1,504-room off-Strip property with a 60,000-square-foot casino opened in March 2021 and was the first commercial casino in Las Vegas to be managed by an Indian tribe. Since then, management of the Palms casino was taken over by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians of California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.