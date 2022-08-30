Monthly gaming win down from July ’21, still among best ever

While gaming win from the state’s 434 casinos was down 3.2 percent from July 2021, the state still had the fourth-best month in history by taking in $1.359 billion.

Audra Robison and her husband Neil, of Salt Lake City, play coin slot machines at Circus Circus in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

It’s easy to assume that because July’s gaming win was down from a year ago that the market is weakening.

Not so fast.

Win from the state’s 434 casinos was down 3.2 percent from July 2021 to $1.359 billion last month. But that was still the fourth-best month in history for the state and continued the streak of 17 consecutive months in excess of $1 billion won by Nevada casinos, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

“Demand for gaming still remains strong, customers continue to display resiliency and leisure travel continues to benefit from a very jam-packed event calendar,” said Michael Lawton, the Control Board’s senior economic analyst.

“July 2021 set a very high bar in terms of gaming win and although this month’s results decreased year over year, July 2022’s gaming win represented the fourth highest total all-time,” Lawton said. “The Strip’s gaming win was the second highest total ever recorded, second only to July of last year. When looking at overall gaming activity, this month’s wagering totals for slots and games was $15.1 billion, which was the fourth highest total ever recorded.”

