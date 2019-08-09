101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Moody’s expects gaming licenses in Macao to be renewed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2019 - 4:44 pm
 

Gaming concessions that three Las Vegas companies have in Macao likely will be extended despite the choppy trade relationship the U.S. has with China, a leading bond credit rating business says.

“We believe there will be changes to existing gaming concession agreements,” a report issued last week by Moody’s Investors Services says, “but also think it’s unlikely renewals will be rejected.”

Three Las Vegas companies — MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Las Vegas Sands Corp. — are either concessionaires or subconcessionaires with licenses to operate in Macao, a Chinese enclave near Hong Kong that is the only destination with legal gambling in China.

“Macau has transformed into a world-class entertainment destination, and we are looking forward to working with the government to help the region grow even more,” said MGM spokesman Brian Ahern. “We believe in the long-term success of the region and will continue to support this vision by building on our diverse, world-class art, entertainment and food and beverage offerings – as we saw recently with the opening of the Mansion luxury villas at MGM Cotai.”

Michael Weaver of Wynn Resorts and Ron Reese of Las Vegas Sands had no comment on the Moody’s report.

Macao changed in 2001

The government of Macao, a former Portuguese administrative region, offered concessions to casino companies worldwide in 2001 after four decades of an industry monopoly controlled by Stanley Ho.

Three concessions initially were offered and went to Ho’s Sociedade de Jogos de Macau (SJM), Hong Kong-based Galaxy Entertainment and Wynn.

Each concessionaire was allowed to issue a subconcession for partnerships and MGM connected with SJM through a partnership with Ho’s daughter, Pansy Ho, while Sands worked with Galaxy. MGM and Sands ultimately became the parent operations with Sands Macao opening in 2004, Wynn Macau in 2006 and MGM Macau in 2007. Each company has since added to their holdings.

The gaming concessions are in effect through 2022. Analysts have noted the deadline date and some have said changes could be ahead for the companies that operate in Macao.

David Green, who in 2010 founded Newpage Consulting, a gaming regulatory consultancy in Macao, said the future development of the U.S.-China trade war will be central to whether the city becomes the scene of economic conflict.

But Green also told Lusa, a Portuguese news agency, that if the trade war is restricted to tariffs, “it is difficult to see U.S. affiliates in Macao being heavily affected.”

That view also has been embraced by Moody’s, which issued a seven-page report authored by Senior Vice President Peggy Holloway.

Report highlights

Among the highlights of the report:

— Moody’s believes there will be changes to existing gaming concession agreements, but also thinks it’s unlikely renewals will be rejected, as that could pose significant risk to government finances, as well as economic stability, given the level of employment by the industry.

— Replacing existing operators with newcomers is not practical, as the building and land rights are governed by separate land concessions.

— Wynn Resorts recently said it would spend $2 billion to expand its properties in Macao, signaling its confidence in the renewal process and its willingness to meet the government’s wish to diversify away from just gaming. Sands also said in its July 24 earnings call that it would continue to invest “with both hands” in Macao, after announcing $2.2 billion in investments in October to add 1,200 suites to its Londoner development and the Four Seasons property it operates. MGM’s Macao operations had a 26 percent increase in revenue since the second quarter of 2018, thanks primarily to the opening of MGM Cotai near the Cotai Strip in March 2018 according to the company’s earnings report.

Holloway said the Macao’s government has not tipped its hand on how concessions could be modified. She noted that the three companies have furthered the policy goals of the government by investing in nongaming amenities to make the industry less reliant on the corruption-prone VIP market through the expansion of the mass market.

Holloway said the government could require higher investment spending or an upfront fee to renew. She doesn’t expect the government to increase the existing tax rate of 39 percent since there are no budget deficits and the government has already concentrated on infrastructure projects.

Renewal process unknown

But Holloway admits the concession renewal process is unknown.

“The government has not laid out how they plan to approach the renewal process,” she said in an interview. “We just looked at the economic situation of Macao itself from a budget perspective and the actual steps the government has been taking to make the area a tourist destination with some of the infrastructure improvements that have been funded. The question is what, if any, policy or changes to the concessions themselves they may make.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
Las Vegas Strip resorts slow to welcome Alexa, Google Home Hub
Alexa, where are you? Smart home and hospitality technology was big at CES in early January. Amazon and Google promoted their voice-activated speakers Alexa and Google Home Hub. Hospitality executives have called the speakers the industry’s future. Yet for all the hype, the revolution is unfolding at a cautious pace on the Strip as well as in other major U.S. hospitality markets. Hotels are focusing their consumer-facing technology investments on adding streaming capabilities, like Netflix, and enhancing their mobile apps, a December report by Hospitality Technology showed. Voice-enabled technology is 10th on that priority list.
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
Find next-level experience
One minute, you’re just trimming hedges and shooting the breeze with your neighbor. But then he brings up Vegas and you’re thinking about the incredible meals, world-class hotels, pools inside of pools and unparalleled entertainment. You’re thinking about iconic artist residencies like Aerosmith. Priorities take shape. Vegas first, lawn and everything else, second. Just like that, Vegas Changes Everything. (Visti Las Vegas/Youtube)
Vegas Changes Everything
A weekend getaway is nice for anyone, but a weekend getaway in Vegas ... that’s a next-level experience with shows, clubs, spas and more. With a chance to see iconic artist residencies like Gwen Stefani, you might just find yourself going from pushing your child on a swing, to pushing back a birthday party. See how Vegas Changes Everything. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
How much do Las Vegas casino CEOs make?
Las Vegas gaming CEOs made anywhere between $1 million and $24 million last year, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ((Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Dan Lee, CEO of Full House Resorts, discusses investments the company has made in casinos outsi ...
Full House Resorts rides sports betting wave
By / RJ

CEO and president Dan Lee expects to see positive results as the Las Vegas-based company explores expansion opportunities and as legalized sports betting continues to spread.