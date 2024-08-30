More added to Fontainebleau poolside gaming

The newest luxury resort on the Strip has added more to its outdoor gaming area after guest feedback.

The Fontainebleau Oasis Pool Deck gaming area has expanded to four blackjack tables and one craps table. (Credit: Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Pool-goers and Fontainebleau visitors can roll the dice at an expanded gaming area at the resort’s pool.

Fontainebleau’s 2,300-square-foot poolside gaming area now includes a craps table, on top of the existing four blackjack tables. While the resort’s Oasis Pool Deck is open to hotel guests only, poolside gaming is open to the public Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Fontainebleau officials.

“The Oasis Pool Deck has become a signature amenity at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and poolside gaming furthers our commitment to world-class luxury experiences,” Michelle Reda, Fontainebleau’s chief casino officer, said in a statement. “Based on guest feedback, we have recently made the decision to add a craps table, offering our guests even more excitement and a unique way to enjoy their time at our pool.”

The pool deck, with its gaming section, opened in March. The 6-acre area includes seven pools, four bars, two restaurants, the LIV Beach dayclub and the gaming area.

Fontainebleau is the newest resort on the Strip, opening in December 2023, 18 years after the concept was first introduced to Las Vegas. The 67-story, 3,644-room property was first conceptualized by Fontainebleau Development CEO Jeffrey Soffer, who had bought the historic Miami sister property the same year.

