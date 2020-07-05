More details released in crash that killed Station Casinos’ Haskins

Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos President Richard Haskins was riding a personal watercraft in Lake Michigan on Independence Day when he collided with a 27-foot powerboat, killing him, according to WZZM-TV.

Station Casinos president Richard Haskins, seen in January 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division responded to the crash at 2:13 p.m. on Lake Michigan near a small township on the northern tip of the state’s lower peninsula. Emmet County is near the Mackinac Bridge, which links lower Michigan with its upper peninsula.

Haskins, 56, was headed north on a 2011 Sea-Doo personal watercraft and James Moffatt, 77, was headed west on a Magnum powerboat when they collided, according to WZZM.

Haskins was taken to a launch area and pronounced dead by emergency responders. Authorities are investigating.

A person from the Sheriff’s Office declined to confirm details when contacted Sunday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The board of directors of Red Rock, Station Casinos’ parent company, plans to make further announcements regarding Haskins’ succession in the coming days, according to a statement released by the company. Haskins, who joined Station Casinos in 1995 as general counsel of Midwest operations, had served as president of Red Rock Resorts and Station Casinos since October 2015, according to a company bio.

