More employee cuts on Las Vegas Strip as casino lays off ‘dozens’ of dealers

A Strip casino has laid off an undisclosed number of table games dealers in recent days, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

Fontainebleau, the $3.7 billion megaresort at the north end of the Strip, would not disclose the exact number of jobs that were eliminated. Two sources at the property with direct knowledge of the layoffs said the total could be “dozens” or “as many as 60” dealers.

In response to questions about the staffing adjustments, Fontainebleau Las Vegas issued the following statement:

“We continue to evaluate our business needs and adjust our hiring strategy accordingly. It is a customary practice in every industry and Fontainebleau Las Vegas continues to have a positive impact in the approximate 6,250 current members it employs as well as the multiple vendors and partners associated with the resort.”

The moves at Fontainebleau come amid broader industry concerns about softening demand and efforts by some Las Vegas casino operators to manage labor costs following record post-pandemic recovery highs. Several Strip properties, such as Resorts World, The Venetian, and multiple properties operated by MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, have scaled back operations or restructured staffing levels as visitation patterns and visitor spending habits shift.

Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip have reported declines in year-over-year gaming revenue for three consecutive months (February-April). Through 10 months of the state’s fiscal year, which runs from July to June, gaming win on the Las Vegas Strip is down more than 3 percent.

Fontainebleau has faced challenges since opening in December 2023, including notable executive turnover and a recently disclosed regulatory investigation into possible anti-money laundering compliance violations. The casino, which shares a name with the iconic hotel in South Florida, has struggled since its opening to build a player database that can support operations at one of the Strip’s largest properties.

Last week, Fontainebleau President Maurice Wooden was granted a two-year gaming license by state regulators. During Wooden’s application hearing, regulators accidentally revealed an ongoing investigation by the Nevada Gaming Control Board for the issuance of credit to gamblers that may have violated Bank Secrecy Act anti-money laundering practices.

