More layoffs ahead for hotel, casino workers

Several hotel-casinos gave state notice of mass layoffs since June 4, when hotel-casinos were allowed to reopen.

The Strip is completely empty on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Visitors cross a pedestrian bridge on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Tourist Eddie Isaac of the Philippines, left, leads other visitors along the Strip near Caesars Palace on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

More layoffs lie ahead for many Las Vegas hotel-casino workers.

Several properties gave state notice of mass layoffs since June 4, when hotel-casinos were allowed to reopen following a 78-day state-mandated shutdown in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Treasure Island sent a notice to employees June 14 that said 414 employees could be laid off effective Aug. 14.

“The Company commenced furloughs, permanent terminations and reductions in hours of 2,225 employees on March 17, 2020 and these job actions have continued and will continue through August 14, 2020,” the filing reads.

The notice complies with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees have advance notice before significant layoffs so they have time to find work elsewhere.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s website, a 60-day notice is required if a company with at least 100 full-time employees plans to lay off at least 50 people at a single site. Employers who do not comply with the WARN Act are liable to pay each affected employee an amount equal to back pay and benefits for the violation period, which can stretch up to 60 days.

A spokesman for Treasure Island did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sahara Las Vegas sent a notice June 19 saying it could lay off workers, but didn’t say how many, effective Sept. 18.

“The temporary layoffs beginning on March 18, 2020 will be converted to terminations effective September 18, 2020 for (1) all employees not covered by a collective bargaining agreement, and (2) for employees who are covered by a collective bargaining agreement who had less than six (6) months of active employment when the layoff began.”

A spokesman for Sahara Las Vegas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.