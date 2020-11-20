More MGM properties closing guest rooms midweek

Rooms at Mirage and Mandalay Bay will close at noon Mondays and reopen at noon Thursdays.

Mirage and Mandalay Bay are set to close their hotel towers during weekdays from Nov. 30 through the end of December, referring to the move as a “business-demand decision.”

The resorts will keep all amenities open during this timeline, including the casinos, restaurants and such attractions as Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden at Mirage and Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay.

During the limited shutdown, rooms at Mirage and Mandalay Bay will close at noon Mondays and reopen at noon Thursdays. Delano, the non-gaming resort connected to Mandalay Bay, will continue to accept room reservations throughout the week.

“We are constantly evaluating occupancy levels and adjusting operations accordingly. With occupancy remaining low during the weekdays, we have decided to temporarily close hotel tower operations at Mandalay Bay and the Mirage Monday through Thursday, effective Nov. 30,” the company said in a formal statement. “Casinos, restaurants and other amenities remain open at properties throughout the week. While we do not currently expect the mid-week hotel closures to remain past December, we will continue evaluating business levels to determine how long they are in effect.”

MGM Resorts International has this month made a similar shift in room reservations at Park MGM, where the hotel tower is closed Mondays through Thursdays. Restaurants, attractions and the casino remain open. Specific hours for restaurants and other amenities at all the company’s resorts can be found at MGMResorts.com.

