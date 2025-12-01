57°F
More than $1 million won at a Strip casino on Thanksgiving day

A guest at Fontainebleau Las Vegas won more than $1 million on a Dragon Link machine on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 27, 2025 with a $25 bet. (Fontainebleau Las Vegas)
A guest at Fontainebleau Las Vegas won more than $1 million on a Dragon Link machine on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 27, 2025 with a $25 bet. (Fontainebleau Las Vegas)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2025 - 2:22 pm
 

A guest at Fontainebleau Las Vegas won more than $1 million on a Dragon Link machine on Thanksgiving day with a $25 bet.

The guest was playing a high-limit machine when they hit a jackpot filling the entire screen with fireballs. The total for the win was $1,152,000.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

