More than $1 million won at a Strip casino on Thanksgiving day

A guest at Fontainebleau Las Vegas won more than $1 million on a Dragon Link machine on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 27, 2025 with a $25 bet. (Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

The guest was playing a high-limit machine when they hit a jackpot filling the entire screen with fireballs. The total for the win was $1,152,000.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

