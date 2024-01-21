More than 1,000 Culinary workers agree to contract with off-Strip resort

A strike deadline is 13 days away with 18 more Las Vegas resorts yet to agree on a new contract with the Culinary Union.

Another hotel has tentatively settled with the Culinary Union.

More than 1,000 Culinary Union employees at Westgate agreed to a tentative five-year Saturday, according to a union news release.

📢 BREAKING: The Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement on a new 5-year contract was just reached w/@WestgateVegas for over 1,000 hospitality workers. Congratulations to Westgate Las Vegas workers on winning the BEST CONTRACT EVER! pic.twitter.com/AwLYzSwHIl — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) January 21, 2024

“Negotiations for the BEST CONTRACT EVER continue with 18 remaining Strip Independent & Downtown Las Vegas casino properties for 6,000, workers ahead of the February 2, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. strike deadline,” said a posting from the union on X.

A ratification vote is expected to be scheduled soon, the union said in an email.

The union earlier settled with the major Strip resorts before negotiating with the remaining nearly two dozen independent and smaller casinos.

