Casinos & Gaming

More than 1,000 Culinary workers agree to contract with off-Strip resort

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2024 - 8:14 pm
 
Updated January 20, 2024 - 8:19 pm
Guests watch the screens at the Westgate sportsbook in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Ra ...
Guests watch the screens at the Westgate sportsbook in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Another hotel has tentatively settled with the Culinary Union.

More than 1,000 Culinary Union employees at Westgate agreed to a tentative five-year Saturday, according to a union news release.

“Negotiations for the BEST CONTRACT EVER continue with 18 remaining Strip Independent & Downtown Las Vegas casino properties for 6,000, workers ahead of the February 2, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. strike deadline,” said a posting from the union on X.

A ratification vote is expected to be scheduled soon, the union said in an email.

The union earlier settled with the major Strip resorts before negotiating with the remaining nearly two dozen independent and smaller casinos.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

