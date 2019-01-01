Casinos & Gaming

Most Las Vegas gambling stocks saw big drops in 2018

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2018 - 6:37 pm
 
Updated December 31, 2018 - 6:44 pm

Investors who rolled the dice on casino stocks in 2018 came up with snake eyes.

While shares finished higher Monday, the last day of the year, most big gaming companies ended 2018 down more than 30 percent, their worst annual performance since the Great Recession a decade ago.

The Dow Jones U.S. Gambling Index, which consists of the top Las Vegas gambling stocks, tumbled 33 percent in 2018. That compares with a 5.6 percent drop for the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. Eldorado Resorts bucked the trend, rising 9 percent in 2018.

Nothing initially foreshadowed the punishing declines. Gaming stocks got off to a blistering start in 2018 after Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed into law corporate and personal income tax cuts.

The tax cut generated massive one-off gains for Las Vegas casino operators, including nearly $340 million for Wynn Resorts Ltd. and $526 million for Las Vegas Sands Corp.

It also raised hopes U.S. economic growth would accelerate, leaving companies and individuals with more cash to spend at conventions and casinos in Las Vegas.

Wynn Resorts stock jumped 19 percent over the first three weeks of 2018, and MGM Resorts International climbed 10 percent.

They would soon give up those gains — and then some.

Macau and tariffs

After months of fruitless trade talks, Trump imposed tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods in July. The spat intensified as China retaliated and the United States responded with additional tariffs. That may have spooked high rollers in Macau, the Chinese gaming enclave, who are dependent on U.S. trade, analysts said.

“The top 10 China provinces by visitors to Macau had combined about $294 billion of exports to the U.S. in 2017, so we believe the trade war could hurt consumer and business confidence of players coming from key source markets in China,” UBS analysts Robin Farley and Arpine Kocharyan said in a Dec. 5 note.

That seemed to have been the case. Macau gross gaming revenue growth fell from 22 percent over the first four months of 2018 to 9 percent over the next seven months.

Shares of Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands — companies that generate more than half of their earnings from Macau — fell as the trade war escalated. Wynn finished the year down 41 percent, and Sands was down 22 percent.

MGM Resorts, too, was impacted by the cooling growth in Macau. However, problems closer to home sent MGM shares tumbling to a more than two-year low.

Strip earnings miss

The Trump tax cuts fired up the economy. Economic growth surged 4.2 percent in the second quarter — the best result in nearly four years — and 3.4 percent in the third quarter.

However, it did not lead to a boom on the Strip.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced Aug. 1 that Strip third-quarter earnings would be weaker than initially anticipated. The company’s downbeat forecast took investors by surprise. MGM made a similar announcement the next day.

“It was not a positive outlook for the summer in Las Vegas, as the business levels certainly did not heat up with the temperatures,” Telsey Advisory Group analyst Brian McGill said in a note to clients Aug. 3.

Both companies later reported a decline in Strip revenues for the third quarter, but investors did not wait for the official announcement to dump shares.

Caesars tumbled as much as 25 percent on Aug. 1, while MGM dropped as much as 9.7 percent that same day.

Company executives blamed the revenue decline on fewer Strip events compared with the summer of 2017. They dismissed it as a blip and promised the fourth quarter would be stronger.

However, the idea of falling revenue amid a period of strong economic growth began to make some analysts fear a possibly larger issue at hand.

Strip operators, including MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment, had been hiking fees for years while also tightening gaming odds. There was concern those costs were chipping away at the image of Las Vegas as an affordable destination.

Fed hike

Casino executives rejected that notion, but they didn’t have a chance to prove their fourth-quarter optimism before the next trigger to sell gaming shares emerged.

The Trump tax cuts that helped fire up the economy also drove the Federal Reserve to hike rates four times in 2018, sparking fears that the increases would tip the economy into a recession.

Shares in the most highly leveraged companies — including Scientific Games and Caesars — tumbled amid recession fears.

Scientific Games’ net debt is 6.5 times its 2018 cash flow, while Caesars’ is 5.6 times. Shares of the Las Vegas slot and lottery company fell 65 percent in 2018, while shares in Caesars dropped 46 percent.

Investors may have better luck wagering on gaming stocks in 2019, said Cameron McKnight, a gaming analyst at Credit Suisse.

He highlighted in his Dec. 20 note that Las Vegas convention attendance during the first half of the year is tracking 11 percent higher while the number of events will remain stable.

“We are positive on domestic gaming in 2019, given underperformance, a good consumer backdrop, and pockets of defensive exposure if a recession is more likely,” McKnight said.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
In-play wagering will exceed pregame betting in the United States
Craig Mucklow, vice president of trading at Don Best Sports — a Las Vegas-based company that supplies data and odds to books worldwide — is a pioneer of in-play betting. Mucklow said in-play wagering will increase in the United States, surpassing pre-game betting as it has in Asia. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s New Testing Grounds
Caesars is using about 44,000 square feet inside The Linq Hotel to experiment with technology to attract younger audiences. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices continue to rise
Las Vegas house prices are rising Southern Nevada prices were up 12.8 percent year-over-year in October. Nationally, home prices were up 5.5 percent year-over-year . Buyers are pulling back. Around 7,000 Las Vegas houses were on the market without offers at the end of November, up 54 percent year-over-year. Las Vegas home prices have been rising at one of the fastest rates in the country
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye @bizutesfaye
Wynn Resorts vs. Resorts World
Wynn Resorts files a trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuit against Resorts World Las Vegas over the architectural look and color of the building under construction.
Postal Service Faces Record Package Volume This Holiday Season
Gene Barton discusses the Las Vegas Postal Service mail processing facility's operations during the holiday season. (Bailey Schulz / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jim Murren on MGM 25th anniversary
MGM CEO Jim Murren addressing 784 employees of MGM Grand that have worked since the property opened 25 years ago. Murren spoke Friday morning at the new MGM Grand convention center.
Rainbow Real Estate
On Rainbow Boulevard at Cheyenne Avenue, a strip mall and the apartment complex next door reflect the state of things in commercial real estate. The strip mall, Cheyenne Commons, was foreclosed on last year and has plenty of tenants but also several vacancies. The neighboring apartment complex, The Grove, has soared in value. It sold for $34.5 million in November, after trading for $19.5 million just two years ago.
New American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
The Mansion at MGM boasts hidden luxury
The Mansion at MGM, a hotel within a hotel, features 29 luxury villas for invited guests only. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Goodwill of Southern Nevada
Under CEO John Helderman, Goodwill of Southern Nevada has expanded its services including the new home of Goodwill’s Veteran Integration Program. Free job services are paid for by revenues generated by Goodwill's retail stores. In 2017, the sale of donated goods allowed Goodwill of Southern Nevada to train more than 17,000 job seekers. More than 2,500 of those found local jobs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little bat company on verge of MLB deal
Larry Thein, part owner and one of only three employees of the Tat2 Bat Company of Davenport, Iowa, made the company's first bat in a hog barn. He spoke of the humble origins during a trade show at the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nev., on Dec. 12, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Texas Roadhouse opens in North Las Vegas
Texas Roadhouse has opened at on Craig Road at Bruce Street in North Las Vegas as part of an emerging "restaurant row." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Parade Lights Up Downtown Summerlin
Holiday parade lights up Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday night through Dec. 22.
Nevada's solar industry on the rebound
In 2015, the Nevada Public Utilities Commission voted in favor of a new tariff structure that reduced net energy metering buyback rates and increased fix fees for residential solar customers.
Apartment complexes selling fast in Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ apartment vacancy rate is among the smallest in the country, and rents are climbing faster than the national average. (LVRJ)
Aristocrat Opens $45M Campus In Summerlin
Aristocrat Technologies Chairman Ian Blackburne discusses the company's growth. (LVRJ)
Sunrise Hospital celebrates 60 years
Sunrise Hospital opened its doors to patients on Dec. 15, 1958. Employees of more than 35 years celebrated at a luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Jessie Bekker/ Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Maya Cinemas to open soon in North Las Vegas
Moctesuma Esparza, CEO of Maya Cinemas, talks about the newest location in North Las Vegas, set to open Jan. 10. The aim of the theatre chain is to serve latino-centric, underserved communities.
Holiday shopping and returns make this the busiest time of year for UPS
The UPS Las Vegas South facility is the company's busiest pre-load operation in the country, and it's even busier this time of year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Primm’s outlet mall has fallen on hard times
The mall, attached to Primm Valley Resort, opened in 1998. Back then, it was a “textbook, perfect outlet-center location." But now, Primm’s outlet mall has fallen on hard times. Las Vegas Boulevard has endless shopping spots. And there are other outlet malls that don’t require a hefty drive to the state line. Its mortgage-holder foreclosed on the mall in late September.
Miltary auction at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Humvees, ammo cans, construction equipment, field gear and more is on the auction block Friday and Saturday at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. About 10,000 items in all are for sale in what GovPlanet bills as the largest auction of its kind.
Las Vegas residents discuss avoiding holiday scams
Las Vegas residents discuss their donation habits and how they avoid giving money to scam charities during the holiday season. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory ahead of economic impact expectations
The Tesla Gigafactory’s economic impact on Nevada has exceeded projections, bringing in more than 7,000 jobs. In 2014, Nevada agreed to give the automotive and energy company $1.3 billion in tax abatements. In return, Tesla promised to meet certain requirements in areas like employment and capital investment. As of June, Tesla has brought in a total of $6.05 billion in capital investment, surpassing the $4.95 billion projection. The original contract gave the company until 2024 to make $3.5 billion in capital investments in Nevada. Derek Armstrong, deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
Land sales near the Las Vegas Raiders stadium
Land around the Las Vegas stadium site has been selling for high prices. A few months before the stadium’s groundbreaking, Global Trust Group acquired a 2.5-acre parcel just north of the stadium site. The property sold for $7.25 million, or $2.9 million an acre. Osprey Real Estate Capital and Huntington Hotel Group acquired a 2-acre industrial site just west of the stadium site in late November. The property sold for $6.5 million, or $3.15 million per acre. That's roughly 12 times the average price of land in the valley this year as tracked by Colliers International.
T-Mobile Tech Experience Truck parks in Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena
The Tech Experience Truck is a state-of-the-art showroom on wheels, with demonstrations that put connected drones, smart cities, augmented/virtual reality and smart tracking. The exhibit shows new wireless technology – including 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steve Siegel, CEO of the Siegel Group, speaks about helping families and other needy residents
Steve Siegel, CEO of the Siegel Group, speaks about helping families and other needy residents to keep them from teetering off into homelessness. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
Crowds camp out for Chick-fil-A opening
Dozens of customers camped out 24 hours ahead of the 6 a.m. Thursday opening of the new Chick-fil-A on Rainbow Blvd.
Cheapest listings for sale in Las Vegas
Listed for $39,990, 585 S. Royal Crest Circle, Unit #9 is one of the cheapest homes currently listed for sale in Las Vegas. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM's sports betting deals
MGM Resorts International signed a sports betting sponsorship agreement with the NBA in July It was the first professional sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal came just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law prohibiting sports betting in most states. In October, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the NHL. In November, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the MLB. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.
More in Casinos & Gaming
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Casinos & Gaming Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like