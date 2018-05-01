Move to amend Nevada gaming regulations to address sexual harassment

The state Gaming Control Board will conduct a public regulation workshop meeting Thursday afternoon to consider a 2½-page amendment to the rules that spell out operations in gaming establishments and possible disciplinary actions.

Gaming licensees would be required to adopt and maintain a comprehensive written sexual harassment prevention plan under an amendment to a gaming regulation that will be considered by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

The state Gaming Control Board will conduct a public regulation workshop meeting Thursday afternoon to consider a 2½-page amendment to Regulation 5, the rules that spell out operations in gaming establishments and disciplinary actions, including license suspensions and revocations as well as fines, that can be taken against licensees.

The proposal was spurred by the sexual harassment scandal that has rocked Wynn Resorts Ltd. and led to the resignation of its chairman and CEO, Steve Wynn, in February.

Wynn has denied all accusations that he sexually harassed or assaulted employees over the course of several decades, even after stepping down from his corporate role and selling all his shares of company stock. New Wynn CEO Matt Maddox has focused efforts to separate Steve Wynn from the company as industry regulators in two states and Macau investigate sexual harassment allegations reported in several publications since late January.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has indicated it would complete its investigation of Wynn sometime in the summer and Nevada’s Gaming Control Board anticipates the conclusion of its investigation by fall.

Wynn’s board of directors also is conducting its own investigation independent of the regulators.

Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Becky Harris said drafting the amendment was a team effort by herself, board members Shawn Reid and Terry Johnson, Gaming Control Board staff and representatives from the state attorney general’s office.

“We sent out an industry notice a month and a half ago to licensees that we were looking into sexual harassment and sent forth guidelines for what’s now being called an amendment to Reg 5 to licensees in anticipation of having some workshops,” Harris said in a telephone interview.

Harris said Thursday’s workshop meeting where industry representatives and the public have an opportunity to comment on a proposed measure before adoption would be the first opportunity for all three board members to discuss it because of open-meeting-law requirements.

It’s unclear how long it would be before the Nevada Gaming Commission takes up final adoption of the amendment since more than one workshop meeting could be scheduled.

The amendment would take effect upon passage by the five-member Nevada Gaming Commission.

Gaming legal experts have speculated that the Control Board could issue a Regulation 5 complaint against Wynn Resorts despite Steve Wynn’s separation from the company because the regulations prohibit activity that would be harmful to “the public health, safety, morals, good order and general welfare of the people of the state of Nevada, or that would reflect or tend to reflect discredit upon the state of Nevada or the gaming industry.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.