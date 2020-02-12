Murren: Coronavirus won’t have long-term impact on MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts generates about 30 percent of its revenue from its two Macao properties.

The coronavirus won’t have a long-term impact on MGM, chairman and CEO Jim Murren said Wednesday.

Macao was showing some improvements in early 2020 before the virus hit, Murren said in a fourth quarter earnings call.

Of the three Las Vegas companies with resorts in Macao, MGM is the least exposed because it partners on them with businesswoman Pansy Ho. Also, MGM has a more diverse network of casino properties domestically than rivals Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Wynn Resorts Ltd. Through 2019, Sands and Wynn have received more than 60 percent of their revenue from their Macao properties while MGM generates around 30 percent of its revenue from MGM Macao on the enclave’s main peninsula and MGM Cotai just off the Cotai Strip on an offshore island.

Sands has six properties on the mainland and Cotai and Wynn has a Wynn Macao-Encore resort on the peninsula and Wynn Palace on Cotai.

Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng last week ordered Macao’s 41 casinos closed in an effort to stem the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus, which has now killed 1,118 with 45,210 confirmed cases, 10 in Macao, according to medical experts at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Most of the confirmed cases are centered around Wuhan, in the Hubei district of central mainland China.

Ho indicated the 15-day casino closure could be extended, depending on developments toward stopping the spread of the disease.

