National Lacrosse League, MGM make sports betting deal

BetMGM has been named the official and exclusive gaming partner of the National Lacrosse League.

The BetMGM app comes from Roar Digital, a joint venture between casino operator MGM Resorts International and sports betting operator GVC Holdings. Its deal with the NLL marks the first gaming partnership for lacrosse in the United States.

The oldest sport native to North America, lacrosse has been the fastest-growing team sport in the United States, according to the sport’s national governing body, US Lacrosse.

“Lacrosse is a fast-paced, high-scoring, growing sport that presents exciting sports betting opportunities,” said Scott Butera, president of interactive gaming for MGM Resorts, in a Wednesday press release. “The NLL is an ideal partner for BetMGM in accessing a fast-growing Lacrosse fan base.”

PRESS RELEASE: National Lacrosse League and BetMGM Announce First-Ever U.S. Gaming Partnership in Lacrosse “We are so proud to welcome @BetMGM as yet another world-class brand to our family of national partners,” said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. — NLL (@NLL) January 15, 2020

The NLL ranks third in average attendance for professional indoor sports and has 13 teams in North America. Last season, the league had nearly 1 million ticket sales, a 28 percent increase from the 2017-18 season, and average unique viewers went up 27 percent compared with the previous year.

The partnership gives BetMGM commercial visibility and other promotional opportunities throughout the league’s regular season and playoffs. It will also be able to create weekly betting lines distributed across all NLL platforms and channels, according to the release.

NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said the partnership should “increase the relevance” the league and draw a wider, more engaged audience.

“(This will) add tremendous value to avid, casual and new fans,” Sakiewicz said in the statement.

BetMGM has also formed partnerships with Yahoo Sports and Buffalo Wild Wings. MGM Resorts has partnerships with a number of leagues including Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer and the National Basketball Association.

