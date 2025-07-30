104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Nearly $600K jackpot hit on Las Vegas slot machine

A first-time visitor to Las Vegas wins just under $600K at Palms on July 29, 2025. (Palms)
A first-time visitor to Las Vegas wins just under $600K at Palms on July 29, 2025. (Palms)
More Stories
Caesars Entertainment, one of the Strip’s largest casino operators acknowledged a recent slow ...
‘Soft summer’ in Las Vegas, says one of Strip’s largest operators
An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfa ...
Durango’s success paves way to record Red Rock quarterly results
LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) celebrates with guard Luke Kennard (5) after making t ...
Ex-NBA player arrested, allegedly owes Nevada casinos over $200K
Car dealer Jim Marsh, who also holds several gaming licenses with rural casinos, talks to a rep ...
Car dealer Jim Marsh also a rural Nevada gaming entrepreneur
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2025 - 6:15 pm
 
Updated July 29, 2025 - 6:32 pm

A woman from North Carolina won big on her first trip to Las Vegas.

The visitor hit a massive $599,015 jackpot on a Whitney Houston slot machine at the Palms on Tuesday as she was about to head to the airport to go back home, according to a press release from the Palms.

The woman placed a $5 bet with a one cent denomination and it was a win from there, according to the press release.

The Whitney Houston slot machine, known for its “vibrant graphics, iconic music, and thrilling gameplay,” is one of the “most exciting games on the floor at Palms,” the press release said.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) celebrates with guard Luke Kennard (5) after making t ...
Ex-NBA player arrested, allegedly owes Nevada casinos over $200K
By Chuck Schilken, Los Angeles Times

Former NBA player Marcus Morris Sr. was arrested Sunday at a Florida airport on a warrant out of Nevada and is facing a fraud charge, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

MORE STORIES