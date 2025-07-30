Nearly $600K jackpot hit on Las Vegas slot machine

The woman placed a $5 bet with a one cent denomination and it was a win from there, according to the casino.

A first-time visitor to Las Vegas wins just under $600K at Palms on July 29, 2025. (Palms)

A woman from North Carolina won big on her first trip to Las Vegas.

The visitor hit a massive $599,015 jackpot on a Whitney Houston slot machine at the Palms on Tuesday as she was about to head to the airport to go back home, according to a press release from the Palms.

The woman placed a $5 bet with a one cent denomination and it was a win from there, according to the press release.

The Whitney Houston slot machine, known for its “vibrant graphics, iconic music, and thrilling gameplay,” is one of the “most exciting games on the floor at Palms,” the press release said.

