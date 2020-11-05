78°F
Casinos & Gaming

Nevada bar closures hurt Golden Entertainment’s 3Q results

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2020 - 9:13 am
 
Updated November 5, 2020 - 9:30 am

The closure of Nevada bars through most of the third quarter hurt Las Vegas-based Golden Entertainment Inc., even as business strengthened at its flagship Strat and locals casinos properties, the company announced Thursday.

Golden operates the PT’s Pub franchise of taverns, and the state’s mandated shutdown of bars from July 10 through Sept. 20 put a damper on bartop slot machine revenue for the quarter.

The company reported a net loss of $7 million, 25 cents a share, on revenue of $205.4 million for the quarter that ended Sept. 30. Revenue declined 15.6 percent from $243.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

“Our third-quarter results demonstrate the continued strong operating trends at most of our properties since reopening as we generated the highest third-quarter adjusted cash flow in the company’s history,” Golden Chairman and CEO Blake Sartini said in a release announcing results.

The company also announced Thursday that it repaid the remaining $10 million it had drawn from its $200 million revolving credit account during the quarter.

The company scheduled a conference call with investors later Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

