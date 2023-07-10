101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

Nevada casino cage employees warned about scams

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2023 - 12:38 pm
 
Updated July 10, 2023 - 1:54 pm
Circa Resort & Casino is shown on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye ...
Circa Resort & Casino is shown on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Nevada Gaming Control Board is warning Las Vegas casinos about a scam targeting cage employees.

According to a notice sent out by NGCB July 7, this particular scam targets cage employees, with the largest known incident netting $1.7 million so far.

NGCB issued the notice after downtown Las Vegas casino Circa was bilked out of $1.7 million last month after police said a so-called imposter scam deceived an employee into believing she was delivering bags of cash to two men at four different locations on behalf of one of the hotel’s owners.

Erik Gutierrez-Martinez, 23, was charged in the case and he is also accused of targeting casinos in Mesquite and Laughlin in a similar scheme.

NGCB is warning casino managers that criminal subjects are apparently using social engineering tactics to pose as casino executives and direct cage employees to withdraw cash and take the funds offsite for emergency payments on behalf of the casino, contacting them via PBX calls (business telephone system). The initial call is usually followed up with a text message to the said employee’s cell phone, which is purportedly sent by a second manager, confirming the fraudulent instructions, the notice stated.

“The cage scam is sophisticated and has been surprisingly effective in defrauding casinos,” noted the report from the NGCB. “Subjects gain intelligence on high-level casino owners, employees, managers, and others connected to the casino’s money operations. The fraudsters then contact cage employees using a variety of scenarios to manipulate personnel based on a fear of negative consequences for casino employees and/or operations. Whenever an employee hesitates or resists prompt action, subjects state there is extreme urgency for the offsite payment. Additionally, inferences are made that an employee bonus will be paid for the inconvenience of the unorthodox assignment.”

The NGCB said the scam is continuing to evolve and “investigators have noticed a shift in tactics to target gaming pits and other areas of the casinos.” Anyone who suspects fraudulent attempts at a licensed property can call the NGCB’s Enforcement Division at 702-383-7500.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Poker player suffers brutal bad beat in WSOP Main Event
Poker player suffers brutal bad beat in WSOP Main Event
2
CARTOONS: This is what’s happening to Biden’s brain
CARTOONS: This is what’s happening to Biden’s brain
3
6 California residents died on jet that crashed, burned
6 California residents died on jet that crashed, burned
4
Comedian’s $10M Summerlin purchase and a $20M Henderson home sale highlight June
Comedian’s $10M Summerlin purchase and a $20M Henderson home sale highlight June
5
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Alleged Circa con man also swindled Mesquite casino, authorities say
Alleged Circa con man also swindled Mesquite casino, authorities say
Downtown resort hit by $1M imposter scam; man charged
Downtown resort hit by $1M imposter scam; man charged
Federal trial begins for Metro officer accused of casino heists
Federal trial begins for Metro officer accused of casino heists
Wonder what a company called Light & Wonder does? The CEO explains
Wonder what a company called Light & Wonder does? The CEO explains
Former Red Rock GM selected to lead Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Former Red Rock GM selected to lead Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Commission orders $2K fines for 2 rural gaming operations
Commission orders $2K fines for 2 rural gaming operations