Nevada casino cage employees warned about scams

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has issued a warning about scams targeting cage employees after Circa was swindled out of $1.7 million.

Circa Resort & Casino is shown on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

According to a notice sent out by NGCB July 7, this particular scam targets cage employees, with the largest known incident netting $1.7 million so far.

NGCB issued the notice after downtown Las Vegas casino Circa was bilked out of $1.7 million last month after police said a so-called imposter scam deceived an employee into believing she was delivering bags of cash to two men at four different locations on behalf of one of the hotel’s owners.

Erik Gutierrez-Martinez, 23, was charged in the case and he is also accused of targeting casinos in Mesquite and Laughlin in a similar scheme.

NGCB is warning casino managers that criminal subjects are apparently using social engineering tactics to pose as casino executives and direct cage employees to withdraw cash and take the funds offsite for emergency payments on behalf of the casino, contacting them via PBX calls (business telephone system). The initial call is usually followed up with a text message to the said employee’s cell phone, which is purportedly sent by a second manager, confirming the fraudulent instructions, the notice stated.

“The cage scam is sophisticated and has been surprisingly effective in defrauding casinos,” noted the report from the NGCB. “Subjects gain intelligence on high-level casino owners, employees, managers, and others connected to the casino’s money operations. The fraudsters then contact cage employees using a variety of scenarios to manipulate personnel based on a fear of negative consequences for casino employees and/or operations. Whenever an employee hesitates or resists prompt action, subjects state there is extreme urgency for the offsite payment. Additionally, inferences are made that an employee bonus will be paid for the inconvenience of the unorthodox assignment.”

The NGCB said the scam is continuing to evolve and “investigators have noticed a shift in tactics to target gaming pits and other areas of the casinos.” Anyone who suspects fraudulent attempts at a licensed property can call the NGCB’s Enforcement Division at 702-383-7500.

