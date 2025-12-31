Nevada casino gaming win up 2.4% in November

While the Strip’s gaming win was flat, it didn’t offset the double-digit percentage increases that occurred on the Boulder Strip, in Laughlin, Mesquite and downtown.

A view of The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort and Sphere Tuesday afternoon from the roof of Treasure Island Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025.

Nevada casino gaming win is closing out 2025 strong with the second straight monthly percentage increase in November and it did it without a big boost from the Strip, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.

The state’s 441 licensed casinos won $1.34 billion from gamblers, a 2.4 percent increase over 2024, which was the fourth-best month this year and the second-best November on record.

While the Strip’s $784.3 million win in November represents 58.2 percent of the state’s total take, November win was down 0.6 percent from a year ago.

But there were double-digit percentage increases in other submarkets within Clark County with the Boulder Strip up 20 percent to $79.5 million, Laughlin up 11.6 percent to $38 million, Mesquite up 10.7 percent to $18.2 million, and downtown Las Vegas up 10.3 percent to $87.2 million for the month.

The Boulder Strip performance was the best among 19 submarkets tracked by the Control Board, beating an 18.5 percent increase in outlying Washoe County.

Of the 19 submarkets, only five had performances below November 2024 with South Lake Tahoe showing a 4.6 percent dip to $13.8 million.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to announce visitation statistics later Wednesday.

