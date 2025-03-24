Nevada casino-hotel sued after guest slips in shower, dies

The family of the Arizona man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the property saying it could have been prevented.

An Arizona man’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Laughlin casino-hotel saying he died a week after slipping and falling in a shower at the property.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed March 19 against Harrah’s Laughlin Hotel and Casino claims Tuscon resident Hector Arroyo died due to injuries he sustained after slipping in the shower in his room. According to the lawsuit, the casino should be held liable for failing to provide warnings or making available anti-slip devices.

Arroyo slipped and fell in his Harrah’s shower on March 26, 2023, according to the lawsuit. From there he was transferred to Western Arizona Regional Medical Hospital and was diagnosed with a “severe spinal cord injury.”

Harrah’s didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Arroyo suffered from an unstable cervical fracture at C5-C6; traumatic anterolisthesis of C5 and C6, complete ligamentous disruption C5-C6 and cervical spinal cord injury and paralysis, according to the lawsuit. Subsequently, he was unable to move his legs and arms, had numbness throughout his entire body and severe pain on the right side of his body.

The same day Arroyo underwent surgery at Sunrise Hospital on his spine and after being released he was transported home and placed under hospice care, according to the lawsuit. He succumbed to his injuries around a week later on April 5.

The family is suing on the grounds of negligence; negligence/premises liability; negligence per se; vicarious liability; negligent hiring, training and supervision; and negligent infliction of emotional distress. They are asking for general and special damages in excess of $15,000 for medical expenses, pre- and post-judgement interest and grief suffered by the five family members mentioned in the suit.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.