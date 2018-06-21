Nevada casino may be most isolated location approved for gaming

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday approved a restricted gaming license for Jason Stegall, the sole proprietor of the Outdoor Inn on Main Street in Jarbidge.

Where?

Stegall, who was given a rare opportunity offered by Commission Chairman Tony Alamo to appear before the commission by telephone, said his place has four slot machines operated only with coins.

He said he was a minimum six hours away from the commission’s Carson City office and that his place is about 60 miles from the nearest highway, U.S. Highway 93 near the Idaho border.

Stegall said he had difficulty finding a slot route operator to service the machines because coin slots are virtually non-existent in today’s casinos and servicing four machines was hardly worth the trip.

He finally struck a deal with Reno-based Dynasty Games to do it.

Most of the Outdoor Inn’s customers are mining company workers or U.S. Forest Service employees and Stegall said the slots are more of a historic novelty than a revenue source.

Alamo said the unanimously approved license may be the most isolated location ever approved.

