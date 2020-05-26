Nevada casino regulator talks reopenings — LIVESTREAM

The state Gaming Control Board is conducting a workshop meeting Tuesday to present further details about the target reopening date of Nevada casinos on June 4.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is temporarily closing, on Tuesday, March 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Steve Sisolak named June 4 as the Nevada’s gaming industry’s reopening target date, “pending the evaluation of trends in Nevada’s COVID-19 data, along with the results of the Gaming Control Board Meeting on Tuesday.”

If the reopening date holds, casinos would still have roughly two weeks to prepare to reopen.

