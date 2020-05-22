Nevada casinos could open for business June 4, Sisolak says

Gov. Steve Sisolak plans a Tuesday news conference to announce Phase 2 of Nevada’s reopening, which may include casinos reopening on June 4.

The Strip is completely empty on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, May 8, 2020, in Carson City. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY – Nevada’s gaming industry, shuttered since mid-March, could reopen on June 4, and the next phase of relaxed restrictions in the state’s rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic could come even sooner, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Friday.

The governor plans a Tuesday news conference to give details and potentially announce a date for moving to the second phase of reopenings — if data through the holiday weekend on infection rates, hospital usage and other metrics continue to “reflect positive or consistent trends,” according to a statement released by his office Friday afternoon.

The state Gaming Control Board on Tuesday will convene a workshop where state and local health and safety officers will give an update regarding COVID-19 response measures at resort hotels. The board may then take up “any action necessary with regard to reopening plans,” according to the statement. Gaming establishments are required to submit reopening plans for approval seven days before reopening.

The news gives frayed Nevadan potentially something to look forward to over a long, socially distanced Memorial Day weekend. Saturday marks two weeks since Phase 1 of the state’s reopening process began.

“If Nevada’s COVID-19 data continues to reflect positive or consistent trends through the Memorial Day Weekend, the governor will announce a Phase 2 reopening date at the Tuesday press conference, along with business reopening and statewide continuing operation guidelines,” the governor’s statement read.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.