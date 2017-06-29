Nevada casinos notch third straight winning month in May

State Gaming Control Board reports winnings of $991.6 million from gamblers, a 3.5 percent increase over May 2016.

Slot machines on display in IGT's showroom at their Las Vegas headquarters, Friday, June 2, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Nevada’s casinos recorded their third straight month of gaming win in May and the highest monthly total since February, the state Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

The board reported casino winnings of $991.6 million from gamblers, a 3.5 percent increase over May 2016.

Clark County gaming establishments continued to outperform the rest of the state with $860.7 million, a 3.5 percent increase for the entire county, $546.8 million, up 3 percent, for the Strip and $55.2 million, up 9.5 percent, for downtown Las Vegas.

Of the 19 markets measured in Nevada, 12 showed improvement from over a year ago.

The three-month average for March, April and May, considered a more accurate barometer for measuring performance, also showed improvement with the state up 4.1 percent, Clark County climbing by 4.2 percent, the Strip up 2.6 percent and downtown soaring by 17.8 percent.

The state recorded gaming win increases in April (1.2 percent) and March (7.4 percent) after a 4.5 percent decline in February.

Statewide, May numbers were bolstered by a 13.7 win percentage on table games and an above-average 7 percent win on slot machines.

Penny slots continued to carry revenue in casinos statewide with $282.7 million won in May, with a 10.2 percent win percentage and 2.2 percent ahead of May 2016.

At the tables, baccarat brought in $100.9 million from 28 locations while blackjack raised $110.8 million from 147 casinos. Baccarat win percentage of 13.1 percent was slightly below the average recorded in the past 12 months.

The Control Board’s Tax and License Division senior research analyst said baccarat play appears to be stabilizing.

“I think what we have been experiencing in baccarat can be compared to a very rough ride on a roller coaster,” said analyst Michael Lawton. “However, it appears that the ride might be smoothing out for us as we have now recorded increases in volumes three times this calendar year compared to last year when we recorded only one increase the entire year.”

Through Wednesday, the state has collected $689.1 million in fees for the fiscal year, 1.9 percent ahead of last year’s pace.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to release its May visitation numbers later Thursday.

