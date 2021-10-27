Nevada casinos rake in more than $1B for seventh straight month

The state’s casinos in September collected more than $1 billion for the seventh straight month, the second-longest streak in history, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.

The Strip skyline at dusk on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The state’s casinos collected more than $1 billion for the seventh straight month, the second-longest streak in history, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.

If state gaming win exceeds $1 billion in October, it would tie the record for Nevada’s longest gaming win streak, recorded from November 2006 to May 2007.

Gaming win — the amount casinos take from gamblers — totaled $1.158 billion statewide. Clark County also had a big month, totaling $1.005 billion, a 50.8 percent improvement over September 2020.

The Strip had the highest percentage improvement over last year than any other market monitored by the Control Board in September, 80.6 percent to $640.6 million. Downtown Las Vegas was up 41.1 percent to $73 million.

The only Clark County market to languish was Laughlin, which posted a win of $37.3 million, a decline of 3.8 percent from last year.

The effects on tourism and gaming by late summer’s Caldor Fire were evident in Lake Tahoe’s gaming win numbers. The figures for North Lake Tahoe, a part of Washoe County’s market, were off 11.1 percent to $2.1 million.

In South Lake Tahoe, where casino-hotels were evacuated and used by firefighters during what traditionally is one of the busiest times of the year, Labor Day weekend, gaming win was down 77.2 percent from a year ago to $5.6 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.