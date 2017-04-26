Nevada casinos report $991M gaming win

(Thinkstock)

State gaming win sparkled again as casinos statewide reported taking in $991 million in March, 7.4 percent ahead of the same month a year ago.

More importantly, three-month win trends climbed by the highest level in a year, up 4.8 percent over the first quarter of 2016, the state Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.

Locally, March win was up in six of eight markets. Clark County win was up 7.6 percent to $857.4 million, the Las Vegas Strip climbed 8.1 percent to $526.1 million and downtown Las Vegas soared 22.6 percent to $62.9 million.

Elsewhere in the county, Mesquite was up 12.9 percent to $12.7 million, Laughlin was up 3.7 percent to $50.3 million and outlying county areas were up 13.7 percent to $110.3 million.

Two Southern Nevada markets had declines, the Boulder Strip off 8.6 percent to $68.7 million, and North Las Vegas, down 1.6 percent to $26.3 million.

The state’s three-month trend of win for January, February and March was encouraging and Southern Nevada’s top markets outperformed it. For the quarter, Clark County win was up 5.6 percent, the Strip was up 5.5 percent and downtown Las Vegas continued its impressive run up 18.2 percent.

Fiscal year trends also are encouraging for casino win.

Statewide, for the nine months between July 1 and March 31, win is up 3.2 percent to $8.67 billion. For the same period, Clark County is up 3.3 percent to $7.51 billion, the Strip is up 3.7 percent to $4.95 billion and downtown Las Vegas is up 9.9 percent to $455.2 million.

