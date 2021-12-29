33°F
Nevada casinos set record for consecutive $1B months of gaming win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2021 - 6:53 am
 
A dealer reacts to a winning hand as guests play Ultimate Texas Hold’Em at Red Rock Casino on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. Nevada casinos are breaking the record for most consecutive months winning more than $1 billion. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Guests play Keno on the gaming floor at Red Rock Casino on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. Nevada casinos are breaking the record for most consecutive months winning more than $1 billion. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada casinos set a record in November for the most consecutive months winning more than $1 billion from players, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.

The board reported the state’s more than 400 casinos winning $1.322 billion from players, a 71.4 percent increase over November 2020, and the ninth straight month of win exceeding $1 billion.

Clark County casinos paced the state’s win with $1.16 billion and the Strip contributed $755.1 million, more than twice the level produced in November 2020.

The November total broke a record of eight consecutive months above the $1 billion mark set from October 2006 to May 2007. Nevada was on the verge of entering the Great Recession at the end of that run.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

