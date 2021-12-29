Nevada casinos set record for consecutive $1B months of gaming win
Clark County — particularly the Strip — contributed the most toward the state’s $1.322 billion November, the ninth straight month of win exceeding $1 billion.
Nevada casinos set a record in November for the most consecutive months winning more than $1 billion from players, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.
The board reported the state’s more than 400 casinos winning $1.322 billion from players, a 71.4 percent increase over November 2020, and the ninth straight month of win exceeding $1 billion.
Clark County casinos paced the state’s win with $1.16 billion and the Strip contributed $755.1 million, more than twice the level produced in November 2020.
The November total broke a record of eight consecutive months above the $1 billion mark set from October 2006 to May 2007. Nevada was on the verge of entering the Great Recession at the end of that run.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
