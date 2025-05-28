Nevada, Clark County gaming win continuing downward trends in April

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported generally flat numbers compared with a year ago with gaming tax collections nearly the same as they were in 2024.

Gaming win continued its downward drift in April with most of the state’s 20 monitored markets flat against last year’s numbers, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.

The state’s gaming win was down 0.5 percent at $1.23 billion while Strip win was off 2.9 percent to $646.9 million with downtown Las Vegas win up 1 percent to $83.6 million.

Only two markets had double-digit percentage swings from a year ago — Wendover, up 10.9 percent and North Lake Tahoe, down 18.4 percent.

For the first 10 months of the 2024-25 fiscal year, statewide gaming win was down 1.1 percent to $13 billion, with Clark County down 1.3 percent to $11.3 billion. Within the county, Strip win is off 3.3 percent to $7.3 billion, but downtown Las Vegas was up 2.7 percent to $794.2 million.

A Wall Street analyst said the state’s monthly numbers benefited from the shift in the Easter weekend from March in 2024 to April this year, even though the number of weekend days was unchanged.

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli also noted baccarat hold was down from normal averages, but slot handle was up.

The amount of percentage fee gaming taxes also was flat. Taxes collected as of Friday totaled $66 million, bringing the 10-month total for the fiscal year to $911.2 million, down 0.07 percent from 2024.

The state collects up to 6.75 percent of gross gaming revenue in taxes for the state’s general fund.

This year, state coffers also will benefit from an additional $24.5 million in fines assessed by the Nevada Gaming Commission over the past three months in disciplinary actions taken against Resorts World Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts Ltd.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to report its April visitation numbers later Wednesday.

The Clark County Department of Aviation reported serving 4.7 million passengers at Harry Reid International Airport in April, down 3.4 percent from a year ago, with slides in both domestic and international arrivals.

