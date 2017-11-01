Nevada gaming board recommends license for Sega subsidiaries

The state Gaming Control Board on Wednesday unanimously approved a recommendation to license Tokyo-based Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. and Sega Sammy Creation Inc., subsidiaries of the giant Japanese video game company.

Attendees of the 2017 GameStop Expo play Sega/Atlus video games at The Venetian hotel-casino, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nevada Gaming Control Board chairman A.G. Burnett (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jlscheid

Video baccarat. Pachinko. A skill-based slot machine on which players can stop the reels as they spin.

They could be headed in Nevada’s direction after the state Gaming Control Board on Wednesday unanimously approved a recommendation to license Tokyo-based Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. and Sega Sammy Creation Inc., subsidiaries of the giant Japanese video game company.

The action, which will be considered for final approval by the Nevada Gaming Commission on Nov. 16, was part of a meeting with a distinctive international flavor with companies from Japan, Austria, Australia and Great Britain seeking various approvals.

If approved by the commission, Sega would be licensed as manufacturer and distributor of games in Nevada.

Board members questioned company executives, including Chairman and CEO Hajime Satomi, through an interpreter.

Executives say they’ll explore the Nevada market, particularly now that the state has legalized skill-based games. That could open the door to offering pachislo, a video slot machine on which a player can control the stoppage of spinning reels.

Sega could also deliver pachinko, a type of pinball machine popular in Japan, and a video version of baccarat, a table game played up and down the Strip, favored by Asian high-rollers.

The board also unanimously recommended approval for Novamatic, Gumpoldskirchen, Austria, to invest in Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd. of Australia and for the licensing of Novamatic.

