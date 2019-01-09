Nevada gaming board recommends licensing approval for 7 properties

William Hill is continuing to grow in Nevada.

Wes Dorner from Green Bay, Wis., checks a parlay card for the NCAA Men's basketball in the William Hill Race & Sports Book at the Plaza Hotel-Casino on Friday, March 18, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

William Hill is continuing to grow in Nevada.

The international sportsbook operator took a major step in its growth strategy Wednesday, winning unanimous recommendations of approval for licensing at seven properties at both ends of the state.

In three separate actions, the state Gaming Control Board recommended licensing approval for race and sports books at Jerry’s Nugget in North Las Vegas, four properties in Las Vegas and Laughlin under Golden Entertainment Inc., and two in Reno and Stateline under Eldorado Resorts Inc.

The approval in the Eldorado licensing included amending orders of registration for the company’s plan to acquire 20 percent of William Hill US, which was announced Sept. 5.

The Nevada Gaming Commission will consider the matters on Jan. 24.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.