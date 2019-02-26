Nevada Gaming Commission fines Wynn Resorts record $20M

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Tuesday fined Wynn Resorts Ltd. a record $20 million for its failure to investigate claims from at least eight women that they were sexually harassed in the workplace.

The five-member commission, one member short due to a vacancy, voted unanimously to impose the fine resulting from a complaint filed in January by the state Gaming Control Board.

Top Wynn Resorts executives attended the commission’s special meeting. In a stipulation for settlement signed last month, the possibility of a license revocation or a suspension were removed from consideration and the only question that remained was whether a fine would be imposed and for how much.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.