Nevada gaming leaders to revisit hosting pot conventions

The Gaming Policy Committee will reconvene early next year to discuss if and how casino companies can host conventions and trade shows about marijuana without running afoul of existing federal controlled-substance and money-laundering statutes.

The Gaming Policy Committee will reconvene early next year to discuss if and how casino companies can host conventions and trade shows about marijuana without running afoul of existing federal controlled-substance and money-laundering statutes.

Committee members on Wednesday also made it clear they have no appetite for allowing marijuana to be consumed at resorts and will stand firm on existing Nevada Gaming Commission policy that gaming licensees not participate in the expanding cannabis business.

Gov. Brian Sandoval, who chairs the 12-member committee, said he hopes to wrap up a committee recommendation by the end of February. He said he was frustrated that federal government statutes, regulations and policies exist, but aren’t rigorously enforced by the Justice Department.

The committee spent most of Wednesday morning hearing testimony on both sides of the issue, including comments from the public seeking a means to enable marijuana businesses to operate in casinos.

Nine experts, including state Gaming Control Board Chairman A.G. Burnett and Nevada Gaming Commission Chairman Tony Alamo, testified on various aspects of the marijuana industry co-mingling with the gaming industry.

