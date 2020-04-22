Nevada gaming officials unanimously OK casino in Indian Springs

The Herbst family is developing a casino near Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs that is expected to open in early June.

An off-road rider travels along a dirt trail in the desert area in Indian Springs in October 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s been six years since Indian Springs had its own casino.

Now, it’s on the verge of getting one back.

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved licensing for Herbst IS Holdings LLC for a casino in the small community bordering Creech Air Force Base 45 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Representatives of the Herbst Family Trust say they hope to open the new casino by early June.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.