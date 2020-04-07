Nevada gaming regulator chairman Alamo resigns

Nevada Gaming Commission Chairman Tony Alamo, a physician, is leaving his regulatory role earlier than expected to devote more time to the coronavirus battle.

Dr. Tony Alamo, left, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, speaks during a meeting of the Nevada Gaming Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada Gaming Commission Chairman Tony Alamo, a physician who has served as a gaming regulator for 12 years, is resigning before the end of his third term to devote more time to battling the COVID-19 outbreak.

Alamo’s last day on the five-member commission will be April 17, ahead of the commission’s April 22 meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

