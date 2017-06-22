Nevada gaming regulators weigh Colorado policy on marijuana

Marijuana plants grow in Medicine Man, a family owned dispensary in Denver Colorado, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Nevada Gaming Commission members took advantage of the licensing of a company expanding in Nevada to pick up information on how Colorado gaming authorities address issues concerning the use of recreational marijuana.

Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved the licensing of Denver-based Jacobs Entertainment to operate the Sands Regency in Reno. Jacobs also operates Gold Dust West-branded properties in Reno, Carson City and Elko.

Nevada is gearing to offer sales of recreational marijuana next month. Recreational sales began in Colorado in 2014.

Nevada gaming regulators have warned licensees not to involve themselves in the marijuana business which they view as a federal offense inappropriate for gaming companies’ participation.

Colorado authorities treat gaming companies in that state the same way, but there are other issues that have arisen for which the Gaming Commission wanted answers.

Specifically, Commission Chairman Tony Alamo and Commissioner John Moran inquired about the drug testing of prospective employees and policies involving marijuana use by employees.

In other business, the commission earlier in the meeting unanimously approved by consent a temporary license to United Coin Machine to operate 16 slot machines at Las Vegas Club and Mermaids in downtown Las Vegas next Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, to preserve grandfathered gaming licenses for the buildings containing the two properties.

Derek and Greg Stevens, owners of downtown’s D and Golden Gate properties, acquired the buildings for the shuttered Las Vegas Club and Mermaids in 2015 and 2016. The Stevenses plan to demolish the structures and build an as-yet unnamed new development with an undetermined size and price tag.

Licensees are required to conduct casino play for at least eight hours every two years in order to preserve a gaming license.

United Coin has become the go-to company to set up temporary casinos for license preservation.

The commission also approved by consent applications to award horse-racing dates in Ely Aug. 18-20 and in Elko Aug. 26 to Sept. 4 for county fairs.

