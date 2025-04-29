70°F
Nevada gaming win continues to struggle to maintain record pace

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported $1.28 billion was won by the state’s 442 licensed ca ...
The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported $1.28 billion was won by the state’s 442 licensed casinos, a 1.1 percent decline from March 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2025 - 8:38 am
 

Nevada casinos continued to struggle to keep up with last year’s record gaming win pace in March, although there were bright spots for some Southern Nevada submarkets, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said Tuesday.

The board reported $1.28 billion was won by the state’s 442 licensed casinos, a 1.1 percent decline from March 2024. State figures included $1.1 billion in Clark County, down 1.8 percent from a year earlier, and $681.7 million for the Strip, down 4.8 percent from March 2024.

But two markets showed double-digit percentage increases for the month — downtown Las Vegas, up 11.6 percent to $85 million, and the Boulder Strip, up 10.2 percent to $86.3 million.

One other statewide market, Reno, also had a double-digit percentage increase, 10.9 percent to $57.7 million.

One other normally robust Southern Nevada submarket, outlying Clark County, which includes the 15-month-old Durango property, was down 2.4 percent to $162.9 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

