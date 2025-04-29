Nevada gaming win continues to struggle to maintain record pace

Strip gaming win was off 4.8 percent from a year ago, but downtown Las Vegas was one of three submarkets that enjoyed a double-digit percentage increase in March.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported $1.28 billion was won by the state’s 442 licensed casinos, a 1.1 percent decline from March 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada casinos continued to struggle to keep up with last year’s record gaming win pace in March, although there were bright spots for some Southern Nevada submarkets, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said Tuesday.

The board reported $1.28 billion was won by the state’s 442 licensed casinos, a 1.1 percent decline from March 2024. State figures included $1.1 billion in Clark County, down 1.8 percent from a year earlier, and $681.7 million for the Strip, down 4.8 percent from March 2024.

But two markets showed double-digit percentage increases for the month — downtown Las Vegas, up 11.6 percent to $85 million, and the Boulder Strip, up 10.2 percent to $86.3 million.

One other statewide market, Reno, also had a double-digit percentage increase, 10.9 percent to $57.7 million.

One other normally robust Southern Nevada submarket, outlying Clark County, which includes the 15-month-old Durango property, was down 2.4 percent to $162.9 million.

