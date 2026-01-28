Nevada gaming win down in December; Strip fell 6%

Strip operators reported $827.7 million in revenue in December, down from $881.3 million during the same month in 2024.

People play on a rotating floor of slot machines at Circus Circus on Dec. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @csstevensphoto

Statewide gaming win ended 2025 on a down note, with Strip revenue falling the furthest of any reported segment.

Nevada’s nonrestricted gaming licensees reported a total gaming win of nearly $1.44 billion in December, according to the latest data from state regulators. The monthly revenue figure is a 1.55 percent year-over-year decrease, based on published data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Gambling revenue generated by casinos on The Strip declined by more than 6 percent in the final month of 2025. Strip operators reported $827.7 million in revenue in December, down from $881.3 million during the same month in 2024.

The Strip’s woes affected Clark County’s overall results for the month, as licensees generated $1.26 billion, down 2.21 percent from the $1.29 billion posted the prior year.

Besides The Strip, all other segments within Clark County saw YoY increases in December. Downtown Las Vegas reported $86.1 million, up 4.67 percent from $82.3 million. North Las Vegas ($26.6 million, up 5.33 percent), Laughlin ($37.9 million, up 9.83 percent), Boulder Strip ($95.7 million, up 9.03 percent), Mesquite ($17.8 million, up 11.17 percent) and the balance of the county ($167.9 million, up 4.19 percent) all posted YoY increases in December.

Washoe County gaming win went up 1.5 percent, from $90 million to $91.4 million, despite Reno casinos falling 1.61 percent to $64.8 million for the month.

South Lake Tahoe posted a 7.47 percent bump, generating more than $20.8 million.

Elko County saw a modest YoY increase in December, going from $34.2 million in 2024 to $34.9 million in 2025.

According to the NGCB, the state collected nearly $88.5 million in percentage fees based on taxable revenues generated in December, which is a 2.26 percent YoY decrease. For the fiscal-year-to-date (which begins July 1), the state has collected more than $601.8 million in fees, up 3.78 percent from the same period the prior year.

