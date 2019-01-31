Nevada gaming win fell just shy of $1B benchmark in December

The state Gaming Control Board on Thursday said state win — the amount casinos ultimately take from gamblers — hit $999.7 million for the month, 4.1 percent more than in December 2017.

Hotel guests gamble on slot machines on a rotating surface at Circus Circus in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

State gaming win nearly hit the $1 billion benchmark in December, normally one of the weakest tourism months of the year.

The state Gaming Control Board on Thursday said state win — the amount casinos ultimately take from gamblers — hit $999.7 million for the month, 4.1 percent more than in December 2017.

In Clark County, win was up 5 percent year over year, to $861.1 million, but Strip win was down 0.9 percent to $566.2 million. Downtown win soared 26.6 percent $59.2 million, but the largest percentage increase for the month among Southern Nevada gaming markets came on the Boulder Strip, up 44.7 percent to $68.1 million.

The three-month gaming revenue trend for the state, generally a more accurate gauge because it eliminates volatile swings resulting from calendar comparisons, shows the state’s 441 licensees’ win up 6 percent for October, November and December compared with those months in 2017.

In those three months in 2017, Southern Nevada was recovering from the shock of a gunman killing 58 people at Mandalay Bay on Oct. 1.

The three-month trend for Clark County’s 211 licensees was up 6.6 percent this year and the Strip’s 51 licensees were up 6.8 percent.

The Control Board, which operates on a fiscal-year calendar, also analyzed 2018 totals and determined that casinos statewide won $11.9 billion from gamblers — 3 percent more than they won in 2017.

In Southern Nevada, 2018 win was up 2.7 percent to $10.3 billion and Strip win was up 2 percent to $6.6 billion. Downtown win climbed 3 percent to $649.9 million.

All of the state’s 18 markets the Control Board monitors had increases over the previous year. The market with the largest percentage increase in 2018: Wendover, up 6.5 percent to $200.9 million.

Slot machines continue to produce the most win revenue for the state’s casinos, with nearly double the win compared with table games and sports bets. The Control Board reported casino slot win was up 3.8 percent to $7.7 billion statewide while games win was up 1.6 percent to $4.2 billion.

The only declines in the entire state report were reported on the table-game side. Table game win was down 2.4 percent to $16.5 million in Mesquite and off 0.5 percent $66.2 million in South Shore Lake Tahoe.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority was scheduled to release visitation numbers later Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.