Nevada gaming win hit $1B again in October

A tough comparison for table games in 2018 led to a decline in October gaming win statewide and on the Strip, but casinos still won more than $1 billion last month.

Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

State gaming win hit the $1 billion mark for the second month in a row in October and the 46th time ever, but it still trailed year-ago numbers, marking the end of four straight months of year-over-year increases.

The state Gaming Control Board on Tuesday also reported Clark County win was off 5.1 percent to $879 million and Strip win tumbled 9.2 percent to $538.5 million.

Downtown Las Vegas weathered the statewide drop, increasing 7.2 percent to $68.3 million for the month.

Statewide win totaled $1.022 billion, down 3.85 percent from October 2018.

The three-month gaming win trend, generally a more telling gauge of activity because it eliminates volatile swings resulting from calendar comparisons, showed a 2.3 percent increase statewide for the months of August, September and October. On the Strip, the three-month win trend was up 1.7 percent and in Downtown Las Vegas, it climbed 8.85 percent.

The main reason for October’s decline was a tough comparison to last year’s table-game revenue, said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Control Board.

In general, casino patrons played luckier and less than in October 2018.

“Game and table win of $322.8 million decreased by 12.6 percent, $46.5 million, compared with a 10.8 percent increase in October 2018,” Lawton said. “Baccarat win was impacted by decreased volume and a poor hold percentage. Baccarat win of $56.7 million was down 25.7 percent, $19.6 million.”

Blackjack and roulette win got hammered as well. Blackjack win was off $33.2 million, or 26.5 percent, while roulette revenue fell $12.3 million — 30.3 percent — and roulette drop was down 14.5 percent.

Slots and sports betting helped limit the damage to casinos.

Sports books do well

The state’s sports books hit a daily double, with higher drop ($543.8 million, up 2.6 percent) and better hold (8.81 percent vs. 5.59 percent) than in October 2018. For the calendar year, sportsbook win is up 14.2 percent and the drop is up 6.9 percent.

Slot win inched up 0.8 percent ($5.5 million) to $699.1 million compared with 5.77 percent a year ago. Slot win is now up 2.7 percent for the calendar year and the monthly win amount of $699.1 million is nearing the $700 million mark, a level that hasn’t been recorded since March 2008.

Overall, Lawton is encouraged.

“Although this month represents a decrease, the state is still up 0.9 percent, calendar year to date, and this month represents the sixth time this calendar year that $1 billion in gaming win has been recorded,” he said. “This exceeds calendar year 2008 when this bellwether amount was reached five times.”

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority was expected to report visitation statistics for October later Tuesday.

