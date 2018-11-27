Nevada gaming win of $1B reaches highest level in 2018

Nevada gaming win was back to its billion-dollar ways in October, one year after the beginning of a mini-slump.

Conventioneers play the Madonna slot machine at the Aristocrat booth at the 18th annual Global Gaming Expo at Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The state Gaming Control Board on Tuesday reported gaming win of $1.063 billion and Clark County contributed $926.5 million of that.

It was the highest state and county win levels of the calendar year and the fifth time the state has surpassed the $1 billion mark in 2018, the most since 2008.

Strip win was up 12.2 percent to $593.4 million over October 2017, the month when tourism took a beating as a result of the worst mass shooting in modern history at Mandalay Bay on Oct. 1.

It was 40th time the state has recorded more than $1 billion in monthly win, a level first achieved in March 2005. The highest monthly win ever came in October 2007 when the state recorded $1.165 billion.

Downtown Las Vegas win was flat for the month, up 0.3 percent to $63.8 million. The Boulder Strip was off 0.6 percent to $78.3 million, but Laughlin was up 12.1 percent to $47 million.

The strong October numbers helped reverse a trend of sluggish win totals for Clark County and the Strip.

The three-month gaming revenue trend for the Strip, generally a more revealing gauge of win activity because it eliminates volatile swings resulting from calendar comparisons, shows win down 1.46 percent for August, September and October compared with those months in 2017. For Clark County, the three-month trend is off 0.03 percent.

The seventh-best win total in state history for blackjack countered weak baccarat hold in October, according to Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Tax and License Division of the Control Board.

“Game and table win of $369.3 million was up 10.8 percent or $36.1 million,” Lawton said. “Slots also had a good month, with $693.5 million in win, up 5.8 percent or $37.7 million. Slots are up 3.5 percent for the calendar year and all major markets are in positive territory.”

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is scheduled to release visitation statistics for October later Tuesday.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893.