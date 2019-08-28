Nevada gaming win tops $1B for second straight month

The gaming win in Nevada surpassed $1 billion for the second straight month in July and Clark County’s key markets showed improvement over a year ago.

In Clark County, the gaming win in July was up 2.6 percent to $860.4 million, with the Las Vegas Strip up 1.6 percent to $541.8 million. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

State gaming win surpassed $1 billion for the second straight month in July and Clark County’s key markets showed improvement over a year ago, the state Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.

The board reported statewide win of $1.024 billion, a 2.9 percent increase over July 2018.

It was the second straight month of gaming win improvement after five consecutive months of declines.

In Clark County, win was up 2.6 percent to $860.4 million, with the Strip up 1.6 percent to $541.8 million and downtown Las Vegas soaring 7.6 percent to $52.5 million.

Only one Clark County market showed a decline for the month, North Las Vegas, which was off 0.9 percent to $27 million.

Washoe County was flat at $78.1 million, but South Lake Tahoe showed the greatest improvement in the state for the month, up 16.9 percent to $35 million.

The three-month gaming win trend, generally a more telling gauge of activity because it eliminates volatile swings resulting from calendar comparisons, showed a 2.5 percent increase statewide for the months of May, June and July. On the Strip, the three-month win trend was up 2.3 percent.

For the calendar year, state win is up 0.3 percent over the first seven months while Strip win is down 1 percent.

The path to July’s strong win total was different from June, which was driven by strong baccarat play.

“This month’s results were driven by continued increases to both slot volume and win, up 3.9 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, in July,” said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Control Board.

“Slot volumes have decreased only once in the past 12 months and are currently up 1.9 percent calendar year to date,” he said. “Meanwhile, slot win has recorded increases in six of the first seven months this calendar year and are currently up 2.7 percent to date.”

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority was expected to release visitation statistics later Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.