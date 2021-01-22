Nevada officials reject petition to amend gaming regulatory rule

An early proposal by Sightline Interactive and Sightline Payments is no longer under consideration by Nevada gaming regulators.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A regulatory amendment some gaming industry leaders believed had the potential to establish remote registration of sports-betting accounts in Nevada is dead for now.

A petition to amend a regulation submitted in September by Las Vegas-based Sightline Interactive LLC and Sightline Payments LLC, a financial transaction provider working on cashless gaming solutions, has been pulled from consideration by regulators.

“Sightline is not seeking and has never done so to have remote registration available for sports or any other form of legal interactive wagering in Nevada,” said Omer Sattar, co-founder of Sightline.

“Pertaining to remote registration, Sightline currently has no petition for any regulatory changes in Nevada,” he said in an email.

Sattar said the company’s primary goal is to offer casino patrons cashless options at slot machines, at table games and throughout the resort.

The Sightline proposal did not appear on Thursday’s Nevada Gaming Commission regulatory agenda.

The development of more cashless solutions in casinos is one of the top initiatives endorsed by the Washington-based American Gaming Association.

“Advancing opportunities for digital payments has been one of our top priorities since my first day at the AGA,” Bill Miller, president and CEO of the Gaming Association, said in June. “It aligns with gaming’s role as a 21st century industry and bolsters our already rigorous regulatory and responsible gaming measures. The COVID-19 pandemic made it all the more important for us to advance our efforts to provide customers with the payment choice they are more comfortable with and have increasingly come to expect in their daily lives.”

Sattar said Sightline is an AGA board member and “we remain committed to the payments modernization initiative of the AGA.”

