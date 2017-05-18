Nevada panel removes 2 from Black Book after their deaths

(Thinkstock)

James "Jay" Barrett (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Nevada’s notorious Black Book — the list of persons banned from entering any state casino — is two persons shorter today.

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously approved removing Fred Anthony Pascente and Anthony Michael St. Laurent from the list.

The reason: They’re dead.

Deputy Attorney General Michael Somps told commissioners that his office had received verification of the deaths from officials in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

The Gaming Control Board’s list of excluded persons now has 30 men and one woman with the removal of Pascente and St. Laurent.

Bad cop

According to the Control Board, Pascente was a former Chicago police detective who was convicted of mail fraud in 1995 and served an 18-month prison sentence. He was identified by the Chicago Crime Commission as an associate of a Chicago organized crime family.

St. Laurent’s arrest record dates back to 1959 and includes many offenses associated with illegal gambling and bookmaking. St. Laurent also has been identified as a member of a New England organized crime family.

In 1999, St. Laurent was convicted in Rhode Island of extortion, loansharking and conducting an illegal sports book. While incarcerated, he was again charged with overseeing a gambling ring from his prison cell.

An obituary from a Rhode Island newspaper said St. Laurent died in Woonsocket Nov. 7. The obituary described St. Laurent as “a great father and friend, a voracious reader, a known sports enthusiast, an avid card player and an all-around sportsman.”

Barrett licensed

Earlier in the meeting, commissioners unanimously approved several licensings, including one for James “Jay” Barrett as a director and audit committee chairman for Rancho Mesquite Casino Co., which operates the Eureka Casino in Mesquite and Eureka Las Vegas.

Commissioners said they were comfortable with Barrett’s licensing despite questions that arose at May 3’s Gaming Control Board meeting.

Barrett discovered two days before that hearing that regulators were concerned with his role as a consultant to a medical marijuana distributor.

Barrett, a co-founder of the Rio who also has served as a Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce officer, explained that he made recommendations to the distributor on financial matters and had nothing to do with the manufacturing and distribution of products.

The Control Board has taken a strict approach toward medical and recreational marijuana.

The use of marijuana for medicinal purposes is legal by Nevada law and policymakers are in the process of enabling distribution for recreational use. But the federal government still considers possession and use illegal.

Because of that federal stance, the Control Board has developed policy to keep gaming and marijuana use and production separate.

When Barrett learned earlier this month that his association with the company was problematic for the licensing, he immediately severed that relationship.

Commissioners said Barrett’s clean track record and his decision to sever ties with the marijuana distributor led to the decision to approve the licensing.

