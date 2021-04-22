Nevada regulators vote to allow betting on Kentucky Derby

Because licensed disseminators haven’t been able to negotiate a contract with Churchill Downs, the Nevada Gaming Commission stepped in with a regulatory amendment.

Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic, wins the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Horse-racing fans will be able to bet on May 1’s Kentucky Derby, thanks to a unanimous vote of the Nevada Gaming Commission Thursday.

Following an hourlong hearing, commissioners agreed to amend an existing regulation to allow the state’s more than 120 sports-betting locations to use a nationally televised broadcast to determine the results of the race instead of licensed disseminators.

Las Vegas Dissemination Inc. and Nevada Disseminator Services Inc. have been unable to negotiate a contract with Churchill Downs, the Louisville, Kentucky-based horse-racing track that conducts the Kentucky Derby, horse-racing’s most famous event and the first leg of the Triple Crown of horse racing, to provide race results.

Regulation 22 requires that a licensed race book shall determine the winners of or payouts on wagers on horse and other animal races only with information the book receives from licensed disseminators.

