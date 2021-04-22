81°F
Casinos & Gaming

Nevada regulators vote to allow betting on Kentucky Derby

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2021 - 4:11 pm
 
Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic, wins the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchi ...
Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic, wins the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Horse-racing fans will be able to bet on May 1’s Kentucky Derby, thanks to a unanimous vote of the Nevada Gaming Commission Thursday.

Following an hourlong hearing, commissioners agreed to amend an existing regulation to allow the state’s more than 120 sports-betting locations to use a nationally televised broadcast to determine the results of the race instead of licensed disseminators.

Las Vegas Dissemination Inc. and Nevada Disseminator Services Inc. have been unable to negotiate a contract with Churchill Downs, the Louisville, Kentucky-based horse-racing track that conducts the Kentucky Derby, horse-racing’s most famous event and the first leg of the Triple Crown of horse racing, to provide race results.

Regulation 22 requires that a licensed race book shall determine the winners of or payouts on wagers on horse and other animal races only with information the book receives from licensed disseminators.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

