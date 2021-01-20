Nevada regulators warn casinos about Super Bowl party capacities

Super Bowl parties will have restricted capacity when the game kicks off Feb. 7 and regulators are warning they plan to enforce Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board is warning its licensees about how many people would be allowed to attend Super Bowl parties at their properties.

In a notice issued Wednesday, the Control Board warned that agents would be monitoring events and will enforce capacity restrictions on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7. Violators can be fined or have their licenses suspended or revoked.

Southern Nevada casinos routinely have Super Bowl watch parties at their properties every year that include food and beverage, remote wagering on the game and other contests to attract customers.

In November, Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency directive ordering that public gatherings be limited to 25 percent of the listed capacity or 50 people, whichever is less, to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The notice indicated that properties with two or more distinct rooms, arenas, areas or buildings can fill the maximum capacity under the directive in each separate area.

The restriction was extended twice and is due to expire Feb. 14.

“With vaccination now occurring and with Gov. Sisolak’s recent reprioritization of front-line gaming employees in the vaccination queue, now is the time to ensure that the Nevada gaming industry can seize every available competitive advantage associated with widespread industry vaccination and rigorous safety and cleanliness practices,” the notice said. “Short-term gains achieved at the expense of the industry’s longer-term ability to rightly proclaim itself the safest tourism and convention host site in the world could prove shortsighted.”

