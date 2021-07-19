Nevada riding hot streak of record gaming numbers. But will it last?

The statewide gaming win topped $1 billion for March, April and May — with May setting an all-time monthly high as casinos brought in $1.23 billion. COVID-19, however, remains a concern.

Visitors take in the sites at the Fremont Street Experience during Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Visitors take in the sites at the Fremont Street Experience during Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An entrance to Binion’s in Las Vegas Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

An entrance to the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Visitors take in the sites at the Fremont Street Experience during Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

With most COVID-19 restrictions lifted, people are flocking back to Las Vegas casinos and gambling at a record pace.

But with COVID metrics on the rise and stagnant vaccination rates in Clark County and the state, the pandemic could still cast a cloud over Las Vegas’s recovery.

The statewide gaming win topped $1 billion for March, April and May — the first time that’s happened since just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit — with May setting an all-time monthly high as casinos brought in a record $1.23 billion.

When Gaming Control Board Senior Economic Analyst Michael Lawton presented the board’s forecasts for the state in early May to the Economic Forum, which helps set the state budget projections, the outlook then was already far rosier than what experts had predicted last fall and winter.

But what Las Vegas has seen so far this spring is exceeding even those latest projections, according to Lawton.

“We did not anticipate recording gaming win in excess of $1.0 billion in three consecutive months, let alone set an all-time monthly record in May,” he said.

If June also surpasses that mark, it will be the first time that the state has recorded $1 billion in four consecutive months since 2008, Lawton added.

Occupancy rates in Clark County hotels have climbed each month this year, with May seeing weekend rates near 88 percent. And midweek occupancies are also rebounding, hitting 62.8 percent in May, up about 5 percentage points from the month prior, according to the latest statistics from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“Time will tell if these amounts are sustainable, but we are off to a great start,” Lawton said. “The fact that meetings and conventions are back on the calendar, leisure travel is rebounding and live entertainment and special events have returned bodes well for our outlook and our gaming win forecasts being met.”

The strong bounce-back for Las Vegas did not surprise Josh Swissman, founding partner of The Las Vegas-based Strategy Organization. Swissman pointed to the pent-up demand of people stuck in their homes for the last year, Las Vegas’ relative value to other travel destinations and the world-class food, beverage and overall experience offered by the city.

“You have all of these people who have been so anxious to get out of their house and travel again. And you have Las Vegas being a very easy destination to get to,” Swissman said.

Swissman noted that the trend, barring any setbacks, could pick up more steam when international travel restrictions are pared back.

COVID threat

Experts say the biggest concern going forward for the industry continues to be COVID-19, especially with major infection metrics surging in Clark County as vaccine efforts have stalled and more contagious variants of the virus have become the predominant strains detected.

That uptick in COVID numbers in Clark County prompted Los Angeles County health officials to recommend that residents avoid traveling to Las Vegas. And on Friday, the Southern Nevada Health District issued a new recommendation for all people — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — to once again wear masks while in crowded indoor public places.

Gaming and tourism analysts stressed that any future restrictions would hinder Las Vegas’ recovery and that the key to preventing those restrictions is getting more people vaccinated.

“The key to continued success for Las Vegas casinos and for the hospitality industry overall will be to see increased vaccination rates. However, as we see increases in new cases, we will continue to see changes in guidelines,” said Amanda Belarmino, an assistant professor at the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at UNLV.

“Unfortunately, an uptick in cases will most likely result in reduced tourism, reduced revenue, and a return to restrictions. We will have to see what health officials recommend and follow those guidelines,” Belarmino added. “The key to sustained growth is still increased vaccinations and addressing the concerns of the unvaccinated to help assuage their fears through understanding and compassion.”

Swissman said he hopes the state can avoid anything beyond recommendations by encouraging more people to get the vaccine.

“I would hate to see anything happen that could potentially slow down this economic recovery and undo this hard work,” Swissman said.

“Vegas is coming back, but these organizations are just getting to the point where they feel like there is a little bit of tailwind again. They’re nowhere near the level of performance before the first shutdowns,” Swissman added. “Any shutdowns that occur now feel like they will have a much more negative impact on the industry than shutdowns that happened back in March.”

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.