Nevada Supreme Court reverses ruling on Steve Wynn regulatory case

The Nevada Supreme Court, in an advance opinion, has reversed a decision by a Clark County District Court judge that said state gaming regulators no longer have jurisdiction over former casino executive Steve Wynn.

In a ruling issued Thursday, Supreme Court justices overturned a Nov. 19, 2020, ruling by Judge Adriana Escobar that determined that state gaming regulators do not have the ability to punish Wynn after his departure from Wynn Resorts Ltd.

The case will now be remanded back to District Court with instructions to dismiss Steve Wynn’s complaint.

“Because (Wynn) has no material involvement, directly or indirectly, with a licensed gaming operation, this court finds that respondents have no jurisdiction to impose discipline or fines against” him, Escobar’s ruling said.

Wynn, the former chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., stepped down from his positions with the company on Feb. 6, 2018, and divested himself of all company shares he owned by March 22, 2018.

Wynn left the company after published accusations that he made unwanted sexual advances to female Wynn Resorts employees and sexually assaulted several women. Steve Wynn has denied any improprieties.

The Nevada Gaming Commission fined Wynn Resorts a record $20 million on Feb. 26, 2019, for failing to adequately oversee and act on complaints women took to the company.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission also fined the company $35 million April 30, 2019, after a three-day adjudicatory hearing in Boston. At the time, the company was preparing to open Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.

Since then, the company revamped its board of directors and instituted new procedures for filing complaints that executives are required to investigate. The company also named Matt Maddox CEO after Wynn resigned. Maddox has since left the company and on Feb. 1, former Wynn Chief Financial Officer Craig Billings has taken over as CEO.

The Gaming Control Board filed its complaint against Steve Wynn over his suitability as a gaming licensee on Oct. 14, 2019, a year and a half after he had divested himself from the company.

Prior to that hearing, Wynn’s attorneys tried to negotiate a settlement with regulators in which he would agree not to seek any involvement in the Nevada gaming industry in the future, despite his position that he believed regulators had no jurisdiction over him.

