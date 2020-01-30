Nevada’s gaming win averaged $1B month in 2019

Nevada casinos averaged more than $1 billion a month in win after the state recorded its seventh billion-dollar month of the year in December.

Blackjack dealer Amal Almisber, right, works the table as John and Shannon Welt, of Grants Pass, Ore., play at The Strat in Las Vegas, Dec. 18, 2019. Nevada casinos averaged wins of more than $1 billion a month from players in 2019, 1 percent higher than the previous year. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada casinos averaged wins of more than $1 billion a month from players in 2019, 1 percent higher than the previous year, as the state tallied another billion-dollar month in December.

It was the seventh time this calendar year that win exceeded $1 billion in a month, the most since calendar year 2006 when it was exceeded nine times.

The state Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported 2019 win of $12.032 billion after December win of $1.058 billion was added. Clark County accounted for 86.1 percent of the total, with $10.356 billion.

The win total in 2019 was the third highest in state history, trailing totals accumulated in 2006 and 2007. The 2019 total is 6.4 percent below 2007’s record $12.8 billion win collection.

Win up 5 straight years, 9 of 10

Gaming win has now increased five straight years and nine of the last 10.

Win totals are important because gross gaming revenue is taxed by the state in varying percentages with a maximum level of 6.75 percent. The Clark County Education Association is circulating an initiative petition to increase the maximum level by 3 percentage points.

The state doesn’t track tax collections by calendar year, but for the first seven months of the 2019-20 fiscal year, the state collected $419 million in percentage fees, 13.5 percent more than it collected for the comparable period a year earlier.

Sports books doing well despite competition

The spread of legal sports wagering nationwide doesn’t appear to have hurt the state. Nevada’s legal sports books won $329.1 million in 2019, a 9.5 percent increase over 2018. Bookies wrote $5.3 billion in wagers, an increase of 6.1 percent. Both were records for the state and the 10th consecutive record achieved for volumes.

Sports wagering handle was $4.5 billion in New Jersey and $1.9 billion in Pennsylvania for 2019.

Win was up in 2019 over the previous year for slot machine revenue, but table-game win declined, thanks to a 13 percent dip to $1.051 billion in baccarat win and a 2.9 percent decline to $1.113 billion in casinos’ most popular game, blackjack.

“Baccarat win was down after increasing 4.7 percent last year,” said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Control Board. “Baccarat volume decreased 16.9 percent, ending a streak of consecutive increases. Total win excluding baccarat increased 2.5 percent this calendar year after increasing 2.8 percent last year and has increased in five consecutive years.”

The three-month gaming win trend, generally a more telling gauge of activity because it eliminates volatile swings resulting from calendar comparisons, showed a 0.4 percent decline statewide for the months of October, November and December. On the Strip, the three-month win trend was down 2.7 percent and in downtown Las Vegas, it climbed 2.9 percent.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority was expected to release visitor volume statistics later Thursday.

