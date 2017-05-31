Nevada’s gaming win inched higher in April

The Las Vegas Strip is shown in this aerial photo Tuesday, March 14, 2016. (Tom Donoghue/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

State gaming win gained slightly in April despite a sharp drop-off in baccarat on the Las Vegas Strip, the state Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.

The board reported statewide win up 1.2 percent to $886.5 million for the month. Clark County was up 1.4 percent to $763.2 million.

Regionally, the Las Vegas Strip market was the only one to show an April decline, with win down 3.2 percent to $475.4 million. Downtown Las Vegas continued its torrid pace, with win up 21.9 percent to $52.3 million.

The Strip’s downturn was in baccarat and mini-baccarat, which had percentage declines of 27 percent and 26.7 percent, respectively.

Casinos had a 13.1 winning percentage in baccarat and won $76.7 million from players.

The more revealing three-month totals of gaming win for February, March and April showed statewide win up 1.2 percent with Clark County up 1.4 percent, downtown up 15.3 percent, but the Strip off 0.3 percent.

The three-month totals generally eliminate statistical variations due to reporting dates.

Gaming analyst Joseph Greff of New York-based J.P. Morgan, noted that excluding baccarat, monthly gaming win was up 3.2 percent despite volume being off 2 percent. Greff also noted that April faced a tough comparison against April 2016 because there was one fewer weekend day and Easter fell in March in 2016 and April this year.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is scheduled to release its April visitation statistics later Wednesday.

