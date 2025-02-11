New dayclub, pool to open at Strip property after $20M overhaul

How much does it cost to park at downtown Las Vegas casinos?

Rendering of the new GO Pool at Flamingo Las Vegas following a $20 renovation. (Caesars Entertainment)

A popular dayclub and pool on the Las Vegas Strip undergoing a $20 million overhaul will be ready to open in a few weeks.

The GO Pool at the Flamingo casino-hotel is scheduled to open this spring, according to resort’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment. The casino’s website indicates the GO Pool could be welcoming guests as early as March.

According to a press release, the new aquatic complex at Flamingo Las Vegas will feature five distinct pool areas and experiences spread out over 1.5 acres. Highlights include a 30-seat swim up bar, temperature-controlled water, 33 VIP cabanas and 50-foot-wide “rain curtain” waterfall.

“This project is not a renovation; it’s a completely different pool complex that was constructed from the ground up,” said Dan Walsh, senior vice president and general manager of the property. “The team has worked tirelessly for months to develop a new GO Pool that honors the rich history of the Flamingo with a stylish and modern aesthetic inspired by the resort’s origins.”

The main pool will feature a covered swim-up bar with in-water seating for up to 30 people. The “rain curtain” waterfall and adjoining grotto pool will flow into the main pool.

Above the waterfall will be a DJ booth, where guests can expect live music seven days a week.

Cabanas, in-water couches or daybeds are available for rent with exclusive access to three smaller pools that are elevated above the main pool.

Complimentary poolside lounge chairs are on a first-come, first-served basis.

The GO Pool is only for adults 21 years of age or older. The pool will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Flamingo’s family pool was not part of the makeover and will be opening this spring.

The GO Pool project, which began in the fall, is a collaboration between Pacific Custom Pools and MO+A design studio, according to Caesars. The new design combines inspiration from the “iconic Flamingo’s mid-century modern and retro-deco architecture with a contemporary beach resort vibe featuring playful pastels and soft, earthy tones,” the release said.

“For decades, the famous GO Pool has been a destination favorite during pool season, and we recognize our guests’ loyalty to the brand,” Walsh said. “We look forward to offering an elevated pool experience and exceptional VIP service to our guests.”

The GO Pool is part of Flamingo’s multi-phase transformation project, according to Caesars, which includes the addition of several new concepts, such as Pinky’s by Vanderpump, Gordon Ramsay Burger and Havana 1957.

